Bon Jovi fans, it's time to dust off the denim jackets. The New Jersey rockers are officially back, announcing their long-awaited 2026 'Forever' Tour – the band's first live shows in four years.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi will make a triumphant return to the stage following a near career-ending vocal cord injury, marking one of rock's most inspiring comebacks.

In a heartfelt post on X, the singer told fans: 'There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I'm ready and excited!'

The Comeback Begins in New York

The tour kicks off in the United States with a multi-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York this July, giving American fans the first chance to witness Bon Jovi's rebirth.

US Dates:

7 July 2026 – Madison Square Garden, New York

9 July 2026 – Madison Square Garden, New York

12 July 2026 – Madison Square Garden, New York

14 July 2026 – Madison Square Garden, New York

16 July 2026 – Madison Square Garden, New York

19 July 2026 – Madison Square Garden, New York (newly added date)

The UK and Ireland Get Their Turn

After conquering New York, Bon Jovi cross the Atlantic for three huge headline shows:

28 August 2026 – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

30 August 2026 – Croke Park, Dublin

4 September 2026 – Wembley Stadium, London

Fans can expect a powerhouse setlist of classics like 'Livin' on a Prayer' and 'It's My Life', alongside new anthems from their latest record, Forever (Legendary Edition), featuring collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, Avril Lavigne and Jelly Roll.

A Tour Four Years in the Making

This tour is more than just a return – it's redemption. Jon Bon Jovi's 2022 vocal cord surgery, a delicate medialisation thyroplasty, left fans fearing he might never sing live again.

Now, fully recovered, the 62-year-old rocker says he's ready to deliver two-and-a-half-hour shows night after night.

The Forever Tour celebrates not only the band's longevity but also their bond with fans. As Jon put it:

'I'm lucky enough to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience. I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.'

VIP & Travel Packages for Superfans

Bon Jovi have also unveiled exclusive VIP and travel packages for fans who want to experience the show like a rockstar.

VIP Experiences include:

The Legendary Front Row or Side Stage View

A behind-the-scenes production tour

Access to the Red, White & Jersey Lounge, showcasing Bon Jovi memorabilia

For the first time, fans can also book a 'Rockstar for a Day' Platform & Production Experience, featuring unobstructed stage views, a private lounge with food and drink, and premium extras.

Travel packages bundle hotel stays near the venue, reserved seats or VIP access, and exclusive tour merchandise.

How to Get Tickets

Presales for most shows are underway via Ticketmaster, with the exception of the July 19 New York performance. That show's presale begins on October 29 at 10 am Eastern, with general sale opening October 31 at 10 am Eastern for all scheduled performances.

Tickets are also available through verified resale platforms such as StubHub and Vivid Seats, which may offer more seating options and competitive pricing.

Fans are encouraged to review all available options for their preferred dates and locations before making a purchase.

Ticket Prices & VIP Packages

US tour:

Date City StubHub Prices Vivid Seats Prices 07 July 2026 New York, NY $293 $259 09 July 2026 New York, NY $251 $259 12 July 2026 New York, NY $297 $275 14 July 2026 New York, NY $269 $237 16 July 2026 New York, NY $272 $251 19 July 2026 New York, NY – –

UK and Ireland Tour:

Date City StubHub Prices Vivid Seats Prices 28 August 2026 Edinburgh, UK £151 $394 30 August 2026 Dublin, Ireland – – 04 September 2026 London, UK £151 $508

Ticket prices vary by location, date, and demand:

Ticketmaster: Original standard tickets, particularly for the New York shows, are in high demand, with remaining options ranging from the high hundreds to over $1,000 for premium seating.

Original standard tickets, particularly for the New York shows, are in high demand, with remaining options ranging from the high hundreds to over $1,000 for premium seating. Resale options (Vivid Seats / StubHub): More variety is available, with affordable tickets for NewYork performances ranging from $237 to around $300. For international shows, StubHub starts at £151, while Vivid Seats starts at £394.

VIP packages on Ticketmaster include:

'Legendary' Front Row & Side Stage VIP experience

'Forever' VIP experience

Premium Superfan VIP fan package

Superfan VIP fan package

All packages include premium tickets, signed merchandise, early entry, VIP lounge access, exclusive gifts, and some also offer hotel stays.

Why This Tour Is Special

The 'Forever' tour also celebrates the band's album Forever (Legendary Edition), featuring collaborations with big names such as Bruce Springsteen, Avril Lavigne, and Jelly Roll.

For fans, this is a once‑in‑a‑tour moment: the legendary rock band at full tilt, after their hiatus, launching in the US and bringing the celebration to the UK and Ireland.