Dolly Parton postponed a major Dollywood appearance after being struck by a kidney stone and subsequent infection, with her doctors advising against travel.

The 79-year-old country icon was scheduled to be present in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on 17 September 2025 for the launch of Dollywood's newest attraction, Night Flight Expedition, part of the park's 2026 expansion.

Instead, she addressed fans via a pre-recorded video, saying that a kidney stone had given her an infection, and that her physician had instructed her not to travel until she recovered.

She reassured fans that she was 'there in spirit' and promised to return as soon as possible, emphasising that while the situation was painful, it was not seriously dangerous.

Health Scare Comes Amid Personal Loss

This incident occurred just six months after the death of Parton's husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died on 3 March 2025 at the age of 82. The two had been married for nearly 60 years.

Parton has openly discussed the difficulty of navigating professional commitments in the wake of her loss. Speaking on the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, she said that grief has delayed or paused several creative projects. She remarked: 'I can't afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now... I'm just putting that all on hold.'

Thus, the kidney stone and infection add a physical dimension to what has already been a deeply emotional period for the star. The announcement of Night Flight Expedition was highly anticipated, and she expressed disappointment at missing the event.

Details of the Kidney Stone Episode

In her video message, Parton began: 'Hello Dollywood! It's me! I know — I'm here and you're there and wondering why that is.' She explained: 'Well, I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problem, turned out it'd given me an infection... the doctor said "You don't need to be traveling right this minute ... so you need a few days to feel better."'

Dolly Parton’s message at @Dollywood today. She couldn’t be here for their announcement because she is dealing with a kidney stone, but says she will be fine! pic.twitter.com/4XtB38sR9S — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) September 17, 2025

She added: 'He suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I'm there with you in spirit ... Don't worry about me, I'm gonna be okay. Just can't do it today.'

Health experts note kidney stones are hard mineral deposits that can cause extreme pain, often in the back or side, sometimes accompanied by nausea, fever or blood in the urine when they move through the urinary tract. Prompt medical care is important, particularly if an infection develops.

Given her age and recent emotional stress, the physical strain of travelling may have posed more risk than usual. Parton's assurance that she is 'on the mend' and 'not seriously ill' helps underscore that her decision to stay home was precautionary rather than reactive.

The Dollywood Event and What Was Missed

The event at Dollywood was to unveil Night Flight Expedition, a new ride set for 2026, which, according to Dollywood's descriptions, promises a unique after-dark adventure in the Smoky Mountains landscape.

Despite her absence, the media event proceeded as scheduled, with Dollywood's president previewing the attraction and highlighting its significance as part of the park's wider expansion strategy, reported at around £400 million-£450 million ($500 million) since the plan was first unveiled in 2021.

Fans expressed both disappointment and understanding; many praised her candour and appreciated that she took the time to explain personally. Social media posts reflected empathy for her health struggle, especially given her recent bereavement.