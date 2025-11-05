Disney's beloved animated world of Zootopia is set to return to the big screen in 2025, and this time the sequel may feature an unexpected twist. Two WWE superstars are reportedly joining the voice cast of Zootopia 2, adding even more excitement ahead of its highly anticipated release.

Disney Confirms November 2025 Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios has officially confirmed that Zootopia 2 will arrive in cinemas on 26 November 2025, just in time for the US Thanksgiving holiday. The date positions the film perfectly for the festive box-office window, a period that has traditionally favoured family-oriented releases.

The sequel, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, with production led by Yvett Merino, will continue the story of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they take on a new case in the bustling animal metropolis. Composer Michael Giacchino, who scored the original film, returns to deliver another vibrant soundtrack for the follow-up.

Disney has kept plot details under wraps, but early teasers and merchandise descriptions hint at a larger, more diverse city and an adventure that will push its main characters into new territories within the animal world.

Returning Cast and Familiar Voices

Fans can expect the return of Ginnifer Goodwin as the determined rabbit officer Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman as her sly fox partner Nick Wilde. Both characters became instant favourites after the original film's release in 2016.

Pop star Shakira will reprise her role as Gazelle, reportedly recording a new song for the sequel. Meanwhile, Ke Huy Quan joins the franchise as Gary De'Snake, a cunning reptile said to challenge the harmony of Zootopia.

Emmy-winner Quinta Brunson has also been cast as Dr. Fuzzby, a cheerful quokka scientist whose role is expected to expand the sequel's comedic moments.

WWE Stars Step Into the Recording Booth

One of the most surprising developments surrounding Zootopia 2 involves the rumoured addition of two WWE superstars to the film's cast. According to PWInsider, Disney has enlisted the wrestling icons for voicing two zebras, though their characters and identities remain under wraps.

The crossover has sparked intense online speculation, with fans guessing which wrestlers could be lending their voices. Some believe the stars could portray animal characters representing strength and showmanship, aligning with WWE's bold personalities.

While Disney has yet to confirm the casting, industry observers suggest the move could be part of the studio's strategy to attract new audiences beyond traditional animation fans.

This unexpected collaboration between Disney and WWE has already boosted the film's online search traffic, combining the global reach of professional wrestling with the enduring popularity of Disney's animated franchises.

New Characters and Story Details

Beyond its headline-making cast, Zootopia 2 promises to expand the original film's universe. The story reportedly follows Judy and Nick as they investigate a case that leads them into new districts of the city, including areas never shown before.

Early concept art and park promotions suggest environments inspired by deserts, swamps and icy tundras, highlighting the film's focus on inclusivity among animal species.

With returning favourites and newly introduced characters, Disney aims to showcase a broader range of voices and personalities, reflecting the city's diversity and complex social structure that made the first film a critical success.