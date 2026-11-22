One recruit took an ICE recruit training test more than 30 times after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement lifted its two-attempt limit under Kristi Noem, according to reported findings from a preliminary watchdog report.

Noem, the former Department of Homeland Security secretary, had pushed to hire 10,000 new officers quickly as Congress approved billions of dollars to accelerate Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign. Previously obtained ICE records had indicated shorter training periods.

The reported findings appear in a 19-page draft by the DHS inspector general. The inspector general's office criticised its disclosure, stating that the department had not yet had the opportunity to complete its review and provide formal comments.

Draft Details Unlimited Attempts in ICE Recruit Training

Recruits previously had two opportunities to pass a training test. Under Noem, the agency permitted unlimited attempts, according to the draft.

One unnamed instructor described the training changes as a 'catastrophic failure.' The draft also recorded that DHS officials offered no explanation for the shortened instruction.

According to the reported findings, training for recruits without law enforcement backgrounds fell from 543 hours to about 300 hours beginning in November 2025.

Close to 6,000 officers went through a 'sharply curtailed training model' during a period spanning summer 2025 and part of 2026, according to the draft.

A former agency lawyer who became a whistleblower had also described the training as 'deficient, defective and broken.'

ICE Recruit Training Moved Online for Thousands

More than 3,500 recruits with law enforcement backgrounds were permitted to train online instead of attending a month of in-person instruction under Noem, according to the reported account.

The in-person programme had included de-escalation techniques, firearms instruction and lessons on the use of force.

The vast majority completed the virtual training within 10 days. More than 10 per cent finished in a day or less, according to the draft.

'Some students clicked through the learning modules without absorbing content,' the report stated.

An ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations official reported that the 'virtual training appeared ineffective for many recruits, and they would have preferred that those recruits (even with prior law-enforcement experience) take in-person training instead,' according to the draft.

The agency has faced scrutiny over fatal shootings by its agents and videos of officers employing rough tactics during the deportation campaign.

Official Responses to ICE Recruit Training Concerns

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who took charge after Noem's dismissal in March, told lawmakers that some decisions taken before his appointment needed to be reversed.

'There were some decisions that were made before I was secretary that we are having to undo.'

A DHS spokesperson stated that Mullin had ensured officers were receiving 'extra training.' An ICE representative emphasised recruits' previous experience.

'A significant portion of officers brought on during the hiring surge have law enforcement experience and have already successfully completed a law enforcement academy.'

DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari's office challenged the timing and implications of publishing the draft.

'We strongly condemn the premature release of draft reports before the department has had the opportunity to complete its review and provide formal comments,' his office stated.

'Such disclosures undermine the integrity of the oversight process, risk presenting incomplete or misleading information, and compromise the fairness and accuracy essential to credible oversight.'

A spokesperson for Noem reportedly did not respond to a request for comment. Cuffari's office has also opened investigations into ICE's use of force, detention practices and arrests of US citizens.