A growing role for private contractors in US deportation operations is raising fresh questions about oversight, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) expanded its work with CSI Aviation and moved passenger-manifest preparation beyond agency staff.

The arrangements involve two separate contracts: a flight-services order worth up to $1.28 billion (£973 million), signed on 31 October, and a staffing agreement worth up to $305.7 million (£232 million). The first extends CSI's charter-flight work for another year; the second provides for up to 140 flight coordinators at ICE field offices and air operations hubs.

The $1.28 billion figure is the order's ceiling, not the amount already paid. Federal award data records an initial obligation of about $278 million (£211 million). ICE justified the separate staffing agreement without competitive bidding, citing CSI's proprietary systems and their compatibility with agency operations.

A Shift In Who Prepares Flight Manifests

Under the staffing arrangement, CSI employees are expected to prepare passenger manifests for deportation and transfer flights. ICE's 2023 air operations handbook assigned that task to agency air removal coordinators, while the original contract required the government to provide CSI with passenger lists before departure.

The change does not, on the available evidence, transfer authority to decide who is removed. In a separate court filing, CSI said ICE remained responsible for determining who would board its aircraft.

A justification signed on 16 July by ICE contracting head Albert Dainton cited increased operational demands and limited staffing. It provides for up to 140 coordinators working 18 hours a day, seven days a week. With extension options, the staffing deal runs to March 2029.

CSI already had access to ICE data systems. Richard DeLucia, a senior vice-president, said in a sworn declaration that staff could enter data and verify manifests. He added that 19 employees had previously worked for immigration agencies, mostly as recent ICE and Customs and Border Protection retirees.

FAA Data Rules Complicate Public Monitoring

A September contract change added the Federal Aviation Administration's Limiting Aircraft Data Displayed (LADD) programme. It filters aircraft information from data feeds used by participating flight-tracking websites. This can prevent aircraft appearing on FlightAware and Flightradar24, but does not switch off transponders or make planes invisible to every tracking network.

The FAA says LADD lets aircraft owners and operators limit public display of identifying information under the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act. Forty House Democrats questioned whether its use for ICE flights fits the programme's intended scope in a May letter to the FAA.

Human Rights First's ICE Flight Monitor says the change has made monitoring harder. Fetaine Seddighzadeh told The Guardian that, by 5 November, most ICE aircraft could no longer be followed by call signs on major tracking platforms. She said the monitor had tracked more than 2,000 ICE flights a month, making alternative tracking methods labour-intensive.

Procurement Disputes Add to Accountability Questions

ICE awarded CSI a framework agreement in 2024 after receiving seven bids. Rival bidder Classic Air Charter challenged the award. ICE terminated it in April 2025, then reinstated it on 25 June after the protest was withdrawn.

Separately, CSI is defending a lawsuit concerning flights that transported Venezuelan men to a prison in El Salvador in March 2025. The company has asked the court to dismiss the case and argues that ICE, not CSI, chose who boarded the aircraft. These remain arguments in ongoing litigation, not judicial findings.

The expansion leaves a question over how families, lawyers, and outside monitors can follow removals as more administration shifts to contractors. ICE retains removal authority, but a growing share of the process is handled outside the agency.