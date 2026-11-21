KFC and Burger King have rolled out some of the strangest fast-food creations of 2026. They include a fried chicken 'disc' for Grand Theft Auto 6 fans in Spain, a Doctor Doom menu in South Korea and a Whopper made almost entirely of chocolate.

Each launch turns a familiar format into a novelty, but availability depends on the country and the promotion.

KFC's GTA 6 Giveaway Turned Chicken Into a Disc

KFC Spain marked the 19 November release of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 with a giveaway called 'The Replacement Disc'.

For context, the physical edition of the game comes with a download code instead of a traditional disc. KFC Spain said the stunt responded to the industry's move towards digital releases and the debate among players and collectors about physical games.

Fans had to bring their original game case to one of 10 participating restaurants in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Zaragoza and Málaga. The offer ran on 19 and 20 November, from 4 pm to 8 pm local time, while stocks lasted.

In return, they got a free limited-edition chicken disc. It came in packaging styled like a video game case, with Colonel Sanders on the cover.

The giveaway ended on 20 November, so the offer can no longer be claimed.

South Korea Gets Doom and a Chocolate Whopper

KFC South Korea, meanwhile, launched five Doctor Doom-inspired items on 10 November as part of its tie-up with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The range is due to run until 4 January 2027 at participating restaurants.

It is part of a much bigger deal. KFC's global announcement says the 'Doomified' menu is available in more than 100 countries. It will not be sold in the US, India or China.

KFC Global CEO Scott Mezvinsky said the campaign was about 'putting KFC at the heart of a global cultural phenomenon'.

The star of the Korean line-up is the Doom Triple Down, a sandwich with no bun at all. Two crunchy Zinger fillets hold a chicken thigh fillet, a hash brown, cheese and two house sauces.

The rest of the range includes the Doom Zinger in a black brioche bun, Doom Nuggets, Doom Fries and a Doom Egg Tart with a black pastry shell. Green and black sauces link most of the items to Doctor Doom's look.

Burger King has gone in a much sweeter direction in Seoul. Its Chocolate Whopper went on sale on 19 November at Flameground, the brand's first global flagship restaurant, in Seongsu-dong.

It costs 9,800 won and is sold from 11 am each day in limited numbers, until that day's supply runs out. Each one is made to order.

Every savoury part has been swapped. A brownie replaces the patty, while chocolate buns hold tomato and onion jellies, chocolate lettuce and chocolate pickles. Nutella, cream cheese mousse and raspberry sauce finish it off.

Chocolate pickles. Yes, really.

The idea is not new, either. A Burger King official told The Korea Herald the burger was 'originally conceived as a fictional product for an April Fools' Day campaign eight years ago' before it became a real menu item.

No wider release has been announced, so for now the Chocolate Whopper is only available at the Seoul flagship.

So the chicken disc has gone, Doctor Doom has until January, and the Chocolate Whopper is there each morning until it sells out.