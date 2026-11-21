Right-wing comedian JP Sears told a Christian nationalist conference in Irving, Texas, that President Donald Trump had become 'the corruption' he vowed to fight. He made the remarks at the three-day event, held from 12 to 14 November. When he asked whether anyone had been fooled by Trump, a few dozen people raised their hands.

For context, the conference, titled 'Christ is King: America After Trump', followed significant Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections. Organisers said more than 1,000 people attended the gathering.

It was organised by Joel Webbon, a 40-year-old pastor and podcaster who wants to build a Christian nationalist movement beyond Trump's MAGA coalition.

JP Sears and Nick Fuentes Question Trump's Leadership

Sears asked attendees, 'Did anybody get fooled with Trump?'

'Boy, he was good, he was, I fell for that,' Sears said, recalling the promises he believed Trump had made. 'He's going to dismantle the deep state, he is going to root out the corruption in the system,' he continued. 'And here we are, he is the corruption.'

In a report published on 21 November, the Associated Press also identified avowed white nationalist Nick Fuentes as a surprise guest.

Fuentes compared the Republican Party's election losses to the death of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. 'This is like the death of Josef Stalin,' he told the audience. 'And there is nothing that will fill the void right now.'

Webbon framed the Republican defeats as only the first stage of a longer plan. Next comes building networks of supporters, donors and campaign volunteers. After that, he wants allies elected to governorships and the US Senate, and possibly, in time, the presidency.

According to the AP, Webbon's vision included deporting at least 50 million people. He also wanted the Apostles' Creed to become the preamble to the US Constitution.

His proposed society would regard interracial marriage as 'not normal'. It would also deny women, Jews, Muslims and Hindus the right to vote or hold public office.

Joel Webbon's Movement Seeks Political Influence Beyond MAGA

One conference vendor sold T-shirts reading 'I'll take the Christian, hold the Judeo,' while another offered copies of Webbon's book, White Genocide.

The event exposed a split between Trump's religious-right base and a faction that wants a more explicitly Christian nationalist government.

According to the AP, the movement viewed Trump's appointment of Pete Hegseth as US secretary of defence as progress. Hegseth belongs to a church network co-founded by a Christian nationalist pastor and once reposted a video arguing against women's suffrage.

Webbon's movement remains on the political fringe, with no elected officials onstage, but some academics warn against dismissing it.

Julie Ingersoll, a religious studies professor at the University of North Florida, told the AP, 'We can clearly say they have been gaining power. I wouldn't dismiss them.'

Rice University sociology professor Michael Emerson said Webbon's emphasis on religion did not remove the racial hierarchy underpinning his movement.

'So it doesn't have to just be white folk,' Emerson told the AP. 'But you've got to support ultimately that white folks are in the dominant.'

Webbon and Fuentes acknowledged that their views could hurt potential presidential candidates. Both said they were speaking with people considering runs but declined to name them.

Webbon described the movement's immediate objective as 'break containment', saying he wanted to expand the boundaries of acceptable political debate.