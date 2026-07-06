The furniture giant has expanded its second-hand marketplace to five countries as more shoppers seek affordable ways to furnish their homes and reduce waste.

Buying second-hand furniture is no longer just about saving money. For IKEA, it is becoming part of the business.

The world's largest furniture retailer has expanded its second-hand marketplace to Sweden, allowing customers in five countries to buy and sell pre-owned IKEA products directly with one another. The move comes as demand for affordable furniture continues to grow, particularly among younger consumers facing higher living costs and increasing environmental concerns.

Rather than encouraging customers to replace old furniture with new purchases, IKEA is betting that helping people reuse its products will keep shoppers engaged with the brand while supporting its long-term sustainability goals.

Why IKEA Is Expanding Its Second-Hand Marketplace

Operated by Ingka Group, IKEA's second-hand marketplace is now available in Spain, Norway, Portugal, Poland, and Sweden. The company said the platform aims to make sustainable living more accessible while extending the lifespan of its products.

Customers can list used IKEA furniture by scanning their products, after which the platform generates recommended prices, product dimensions, professional images, and product information automatically. Sellers can choose to receive cash or increase their earnings by opting for an IKEA digital refund card worth 15% more than the sale price.

Kirsten Andersson, Managing Director for Platform & Marketplaces at IKEA Retail (Ingka Group), said the company wants to build 'the most vibrant and inclusive community' for buying and selling pre-owned IKEA furniture while making home furnishing more affordable.

Why More Shoppers Are Choosing Used Furniture

IKEA's expansion reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour rather than a simple product launch.

According to research conducted by Ingka Group in partnership with GlobeScan, 52% of younger consumers regularly buy second-hand furniture or household goods, with saving money cited as the main reason. The company also noted that its products already account for around 9% of Europe's second-hand furniture market, while the global second-hand furniture market is expected to reach around $43 billion by 2030.

Those changing habits have encouraged retailers to rethink how they generate revenue beyond selling brand-new products.

Earlier marketplace trials in Madrid and Oslo showed strong customer demand, prompting IKEA to expand the service across Europe. Company executives have previously said the initiative is designed to compete with established resale platforms while making it easier for customers to keep IKEA products circulating for longer.

What It Means for IKEA Customers

For shoppers, the marketplace offers another way to reduce the cost of furnishing a home without leaving the IKEA ecosystem.

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Instead of relying on third-party resale websites, buyers gain access to listings that include official product descriptions, measurements, assembly instructions, and care information, making purchases easier to compare with new products. Sellers also benefit from pricing guidance and the option of receiving additional value through IKEA store credit.

The retailer said bedroom furniture, storage solutions, and living room seating have proved particularly popular in countries where the marketplace is already operating.

Why It Matters

IKEA's latest expansion signals a broader change in the retail industry, where brands are increasingly embracing the resale economy instead of viewing it as competition.

As household budgets remain under pressure and consumers become more conscious of waste, second-hand furniture is moving into the mainstream. By creating its own resale platform, IKEA hopes customers will continue buying, selling, and reusing its products without turning to rival marketplaces.

For consumers, the message is clear: keeping old furniture may no longer mean spending less at IKEA. It could become another way of shopping with the company altogether.