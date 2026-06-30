Sony may have offered its clearest indication yet that a true PlayStation handheld could be part of the next console generation. During a recent investor Q&A, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Hideaki Nishino said the company's long-term hardware strategy would deliver a seamless gaming experience that extends 'beyond the living room' – that immediately reignited speculation about what comes after the PlayStation 5.

Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation President And CEO Hideaki Nishino:



"First, we regard hardware as the base for providing the gaming experience, and by offering products such as the PlayStation Portal Remote Player (PS Portal), we aim to provide experiences tailored to… pic.twitter.com/USkCYAsAoJ — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) June 29, 2026

Nishino stopped short of announcing new hardware, but his remarks point to something bigger than another traditional console refresh. As gaming habits evolve and portable devices become increasingly mainstream, Sony appears to be repositioning PlayStation as a platform players can access almost anywhere.

Beyond the Living Room

Nishino said gaming habits have shifted, with more players using personal monitors and flexible gaming spaces instead of gathering around a single family television. Sony, he explained, is adapting by expanding the PlayStation ecosystem while pointing to the positive reception of the PlayStation Portal as evidence that players want more ways to access PlayStation.

He also said future PlayStation hardware would rely on technologies that work 'in various forms and locations' – the sort of carefully measured language companies use when signalling a broader long-term strategy.

Taken together, the comments suggest Sony is thinking less about where the console sits and more about where the player is. Remote Play, the Portal and continued investment in connected gaming all point towards the same objective: making PlayStation feel less like a single device and more like an ecosystem that follows its users.

That does not confirm a dedicated handheld, but it aligns with years of industry speculation that Sony intends to return to the portable gaming market.

The Business Case

Nishino also reiterated that Sony has no intention of selling future hardware at substantial losses, an increasingly important consideration as manufacturing costs continue to rise. That raises questions about pricing. Yet a dedicated PlayStation handheld would not need to deliver PlayStation 5-level performance on a small screen to succeed.

A portable device targeting 1080p gameplay could take advantage of advances in AMD mobile processors and upscaling technologies to deliver impressive performance while remaining far more efficient than a home console.

Sony would also be selling much more than hardware. Every new device strengthens its wider ecosystem through software sales, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, accessories and digital purchases, giving the company multiple revenue streams beyond the initial console sale.

That broader ecosystem has become one of Sony's biggest advantages, making a handheld easier to justify commercially than it might have been a decade ago.

Why 2027 Makes Sense

Perhaps the biggest question is not whether Sony is building a handheld, but when it intends to launch one. A release alongside 'Grand Theft Auto VI' sounds attractive on paper, but a 2026 launch would likely have produced far more substantial leaks by now through developers, suppliers or regulatory filings.

Sony also has little incentive to split attention from the PlayStation 5 Pro, which is already being positioned as the premium place to experience Rockstar's blockbuster. A 2027 launch appears more realistic. Rockstar has historically brought its major titles to PC well after their console debut. If 'Grand Theft Auto VI' follows that pattern, Sony could position a handheld as one of the few portable ways to play the game within the PlayStation ecosystem.

Waiting an extra year would also allow manufacturing costs to fall while giving Sony more time to build a stronger launch library.

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Meanwhile, the competition continues to grow. Nintendo dominates dedicated handheld gaming, Valve proved lasting demand with the Steam Deck, while ASUS, Lenovo, MSI and Acer continue expanding the Windows handheld market. Microsoft has also entered the space through its Xbox handheld partnership.

Sony is becoming the obvious absentee in a market it once helped define.

The Bigger Strategy

Another factor making a handheld more plausible is Sony's evolving software strategy. The company appears to be keeping some of its biggest first-party releases inside the PlayStation ecosystem for longer before bringing them to PC. If that continues, a handheld becomes more than another gaming device.

Instead of waiting months or years for PC releases, players wanting portable access to Sony's flagship exclusives would have a compelling reason to stay within the PlayStation ecosystem. That would transform a handheld from a niche accessory into a natural extension of Sony's wider platform strategy.

None of this proves a PlayStation handheld exists. But major hardware shifts rarely begin with a product reveal. Companies first prepare customers by gradually changing expectations about how their platforms fit into everyday life.

Nishino's remarks suggest Sony may already be laying that groundwork. If so, the PlayStation 6 generation may not simply introduce another console. It could redefine what PlayStation is, allowing the brand to finally break free of the living room and follow players wherever they choose to game.