Thousands of social media users are questioning whether Vinted, one of Europe's largest resale marketplaces, could have been exploited by child traffickers after a viral video claimed a user found what appeared to be a '2-year-old for sale' on the platform in just 30 seconds.

The claim spread rapidly across TikTok, Instagram and X, fuelling fears that traffickers were using coded listings to advertise children. French authorities have since opened a preliminary investigation, although police and Vinted stress there is currently no evidence proving children were being sold through the platform.

How One Viral Video Sparked the Panic

The controversy escalated after a creator shared a video claiming they had located what appeared to be a listing for a '2-year-old' almost immediately after searching Vinted.

Read more 'Small and Healthy' and £20,000: How Vinted Toy Listings Have Sparked Child Trafficking Fears 'Small and Healthy' and £20,000: How Vinted Toy Listings Have Sparked Child Trafficking Fears

The video was viewed and shared widely, prompting thousands of users to search the platform themselves and post screenshots of listings they believed looked suspicious.

Many of the posts advertised ordinary toys or household items priced at tens of thousands of euros. What alarmed users were the descriptions, which included apparent references to children's ages, heights, clothing sizes and gender instead of typical product information, leading many to speculate that the listings were coded messages.

One widely shared example showed a soft toy listed for thousands of euros with what appeared to be a child's age and measurements included in the description, adding to the online panic.

Police Say There Is No Evidence of Child Trafficking

French prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation after multiple reports were submitted through PHAROS, the country's platform for reporting illegal online content.

The inquiry is examining whether the listings were linked to criminal activity, deliberate hoaxes or another form of platform misuse. Authorities have not announced any arrests or confirmed that children were being sold through Vinted.

German police have also addressed the viral claims. Frankfurt Police said there are currently 'strong indications' the listings are fake. Officers urged the public not to treat screenshots circulating online as proof of child trafficking while investigations continue.

Despite those findings, French prosecutors are continuing their preliminary inquiry to determine whether any of the listings were linked to genuine criminal activity, coordinated hoaxes or deliberate attempts to spread misinformation.

Vinted Responds to the Allegations

Vinted says it investigated the listings highlighted in viral posts and found no credible evidence linking them to child trafficking.

The company said some of the listings appear to have been deliberately created to generate panic, while others may have been manipulated or taken out of context before being shared online.

It added that suspicious listings have been removed, offending accounts have been blocked and it is cooperating with law enforcement authorities.

Why the Story Matters

The allegations have revived memories of previous viral claims suggesting online marketplaces were secretly being used for child trafficking, highlighting how quickly unverified posts can spread across social media.

While investigators continue examining the Vinted listings, authorities emphasise that the inquiry remains ongoing and no evidence has confirmed the platform was used to sell children.

Whether the listings prove to be an organised hoax, platform abuse or something more serious, the controversy has already exposed how rapidly online panic can escalate—and how difficult it can be to separate genuine safeguarding concerns from viral misinformation.