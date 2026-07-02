Domino's Pizza UK has savagely mocked Sony following the tech giant's controversial decision to phase out physical PlayStation games, releasing a satirical statement on Thursday claiming the takeaway chain will stop making real pizzas in favour of digital downloads.

Sony had announced on Wednesday that it would stop releasing new video games for the PlayStation console on physical discs by January 2028. Following a massive shift in consumer preferences, the Japanese company confirmed that all future titles would be available only via the PlayStation Store or digital codes.

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Domino's Real Pizza Ban Mocks Sony PlayStation

Pouncing on the collective frustration of the gaming community, the pizza brand took to X to share an official-looking corporate announcement. The company announced that, from April 2027, it would cease producing physical food. Customers were told they would instead download a 'full range of delicious pizza codes' to enjoy in an entirely virtual sense using 'the power of the imagination'.

It is genuinely wild to see a takeaway brand inserting itself into a heated debate about video game preservation, but this kind of corporate banter has become standard online. The satirical tweet immediately went viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views and sparking sarcastic replies.

Gamers React To Domino's Digital Pizza Ban

A gamer on X expressed concern about the logistics of virtual dining, joking, 'Knowing my luck, my internet connection will drop mid-slice and I'll end up starving.' Another questioned the new monetisation model, asking, 'What's next? DLC for extra toppings? A season pass for seasonings? A battlepass for dipping sauces?'

A user simply noted that the console maker had been thoroughly outplayed, stating, 'Na na na, Sony got mogged by Domino's. What a day! Meanwhile, another suggested the ridiculous concept 'Would be possible with a 3D printer with edible filament'.

Sony Faces Backlash Over Digital PlayStation Era

The underlying issue driving the joke is far more serious for dedicated gamers. The upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI is widely expected to be exclusively digital, a massive industry shift causing consternation among fans who rely heavily on the secondhand market to buy cheaper used copies.

Sony tried to calm the storm, clarifying that the 2028 deadline will not affect older titles already sitting on shelves in disc format. The gaming giant essentially framed the whole digital transition as a natural evolution, something they just have to do to keep pace with how people actually buy media today.

Market Data Backs Digital PlayStation Console Future

And the numbers really do back them up. Games industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls at Ampere Analysis pointed out that digital game sales have absolutely exploded. 'Back in 2013, when the PlayStation 4 launched, digital purchases made up a mere 13 per cent of total sales. Fast forward to 2025, and that figure soared to nearly 80 per cent.' Harding-Rolls admitted, however, that killing off physical media will inevitably hurt specialist game shops while severely throttling consumer choice.

At this point, the all-digital future feels practically unavoidable. Video game market researcher Daniel Ahmad noted that this latest move basically confirms what everyone already suspected. The inevitable PlayStation 6 will almost certainly be a digital-only console. Where does that actually leave physical media collectors? They are running out of options fast.