A 1994 Jeep Wrangler without air conditioning, a loud engine, and poor fuel economy would not appeal to every driver. For Lucy Matthews, however, it was exactly what she wanted.

The 28-year-old from Manchester, England, bought her navy Jeep Wrangler YJ last month for about $16,500. While electric vehicles continue to gain popularity, Matthews said she enjoys driving a vehicle with character. 'Those EV cars, they'll run you over because you can't even hear them,' she said. 'There's something fun about a car that's quite bouncy.'

Matthews is one of a growing number of women who have embraced vintage off-road vehicles. While she lives in England, much of the trend has been documented in the US, where classic Jeeps, Ford Broncos, and Land Rover Defenders have become popular among younger buyers who value style, nostalgia, and individuality.

Vintage SUVs Replace Modern Luxury as a Status Symbol

In affluent neighbourhoods and coastal communities across the US, classic SUVs are increasingly appearing in social media posts, fashion shoots, and lifestyle content. Content creator Tezza Barton, from Los Angeles, bought a brown 1995 Mercedes-Benz 230GE soft-top SUV for about $100,000 last year.

She said people regularly stop to take photographs beside her vehicle. 'I'll just sit in a coffee shop and watch a million girls take a photo in front of my car,' Barton said. 'It's the perfect backdrop.' Owners say the appeal goes beyond transport. For many, the vehicles have become part of a personal style that stands apart from newer luxury SUVs.

Celebrities Help Fuel the Trend

Several celebrities have also contributed to the popularity of vintage SUVs. Supermodel Kendall Jenner owns a 1989 Toyota Land Cruiser, while actress Sydney Sweeney has been photographed driving a restored 1969 Ford Bronco. Influencer Alix Earle has also shared images featuring vintage Broncos and pickup trucks on social media.

Their posts have helped expose younger audiences to classic vehicles that were once largely associated with collectors.

Buyers Accept Older Features

Read more Ford Recall 2026: Botched Past Repairs Force 125K F-150, Escape, and Fusion Models Back Over Fire and Crash Risks Ford Recall 2026: Botched Past Repairs Force 125K F-150, Escape, and Fusion Models Back Over Fire and Crash Risks

Many owners acknowledge that driving a vintage SUV requires compromises. Lauren Drexel, a 20-year-old content creator from West Palm Beach, Florida, drives a 2000 Jeep Sahara that was given to her by her parents. Although it has Apple CarPlay, it does not include a reversing camera. 'I kind of just YOLO it,' Drexel said when describing parallel parking.

Others continue to drive vehicles with manual windows, heavier steering, and older safety systems because they enjoy the analogue driving experience. Some buyers instead choose 'restomods', vehicles that retain their classic appearance while adding modern technology and mechanical upgrades. MaryRalph Bradley, co-founder and chief creative officer of clothing brand Daily Drills, bought a customised 1976 Ford Bronco for about $125,000. She said the vehicle reminded her of the relaxed Southern California lifestyle.

Demand Continues to Grow

Businesses specialising in classic vehicles say more women are entering the market. Houston-based Banyan Motors said its female client base has increased by 60 per cent over the past two years. Classic vehicle insurer Hagerty reported that purchases of Ford Broncos from the 1960s and 1970s by women under the age of 50 have risen by 82 per cent during the past three years.

Velocity Restorations, based in Pensacola, Florida, also said female buyers have increased since 2024, with some restored vehicles selling for as much as $460,000. For many buyers, the purchase price is only part of the investment. Web designer Becca Elliott, from Washington, bought a restored 1987 Land Rover Defender for $76,000 before spending another $31,000 on maintenance and upgrades. 'It is loud and slow, and would make someone impatient lose their minds,' Elliott said. 'But it's got that wow factor.'

Online Reaction Is Mixed

The growing popularity of vintage SUVs has also prompted debate online. In discussions following the story, some commenters questioned whether paying tens of thousands of dollars for older vehicles without modern comforts made financial sense. Others argued that well-maintained classic vehicles often retain their appeal and can offer a driving experience that newer models cannot. Matthews' comments about electric vehicles also drew criticism from some online commenters, who argued that many countries now require electric vehicles to emit warning sounds at lower speeds to improve pedestrian safety.

Despite the debate, owners interviewed for the story said the attraction lies in the vehicles' distinctive appearance, driving experience, and nostalgic appeal rather than practicality. As interest in vintage Jeeps, Broncos, and Defenders continues to grow, the trend suggests that, for some buyers, classic design remains just as appealing as the latest automotive technology.