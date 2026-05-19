The knock at the door often comes before sunrise. For thousands of families across the US, immigration raids have turned ordinary mornings into moments of panic. Children wake up to flashing lights, hurried voices, and parents taken away in handcuffs. Some are left standing outside in tears. Others return from school to discover their mother or father is no longer home.

A new report from the Brookings Institution estimates that more than 145,000 US citizen children have experienced the detention of at least one parent since President Donald Trump returned to office in January and launched an expanded immigration enforcement campaign. The figures have reignited a fierce national debate over immigration, border security, and the human cost of mass deportation policies.

Thousands of Young Children Affected

According to Brookings researchers, an estimated 146,635 American children have had a parent detained by immigration authorities during the first months of Trump's second presidency. More than 22,000 children reportedly experienced the detention of every co-resident parent in their household. Perhaps most striking is the age of many affected children.

The study found that roughly 36% were younger than six years old. Researchers warned that separation during early childhood can have severe emotional and developmental consequences, especially when children suddenly lose their main caregivers.

The report linked the largest number of affected children to families with roots in Mexico, accounting for nearly 54% of cases. Guatemala and Honduras together represented more than a quarter of the total. Washington DC and Texas recorded some of the highest rates of children affected by parental detention.

Researchers Question Official Figures

The US Department of Homeland Security reported 18,277 detainees with US citizen children during the 2025 fiscal year. However, Brookings researchers argued that the real figure is likely far higher. They said many detainees are never asked whether they have children. Others may avoid disclosing family information because they fear it could affect their cases or place relatives at risk.

To estimate the scale of the issue, researchers used demographic data from the Detention Data Project and compared it with information from the American Community Survey. The report paints a broader picture of vulnerability within immigrant communities across the country. Researchers estimate that more than 4.6 million US citizen children currently live with at least one parent who could face deportation. Around 2.5 million could potentially lose all parents in their household to immigration detention or removal.

The Political Divide Deepens

Immigration remains one of the defining issues of Trump's presidency. Supporters of the administration argue that stricter enforcement is necessary to uphold immigration law and strengthen border security. Critics say the policies are causing widespread trauma among children who are themselves American citizens.

Read more ICE Has Lost 10,000 Illegal Detention Rulings — Federal Judges Call It an 'Assault' ICE Has Lost 10,000 Illegal Detention Rulings — Federal Judges Call It an 'Assault'

In a statement responding to the report, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security rejected claims that authorities deliberately separate families. The spokesperson said: 'ICE does not separate families. Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates.'

The department also pointed to the CBP Home app, which allows undocumented migrants to arrange voluntary departure from the US. Yet advocacy organisations and medical experts have raised concerns about how those policies operate in practice.

Earlier this year, reports published by the Women's Refugee Commission and Physicians for Human Rights alleged that some parents were deported without being properly asked whether their children would accompany them. Those findings added further scrutiny to the administration's handling of family cases.

A Growing Emotional Toll

Behind every statistic lies a family living with uncertainty. Teachers, social workers, and community groups in several states have reported growing anxiety among children fearful that their parents may not return home. Some children reportedly avoid school after raids in their neighbourhoods. Others struggle with sleep, isolation, and behavioural changes. Immigration advocates argue that the effects can last for years. Brookings researchers stressed that the government has a responsibility to understand and respond to the consequences of detention policies on children.

The report stated that, even if the administration cannot deport every undocumented immigrant in the country, authorities should at minimum collect accurate data on parents facing detention and the number of children affected. Researchers also called for stronger support systems for children caught in immigration proceedings involving their families.