Howard Stern's long-running radio show has seen its audience fall from an estimated 20 million daily listeners at its peak to fewer than 150,000 today. The decline comes as his $500 million (£365m) SiriusXM contract approaches expiry at the end of 2025, raising questions over whether the broadcaster will continue its partnership with the veteran presenter.

Once regarded as the 'King of All Media', Stern built a career on provocative humour and headline-grabbing interviews. His switch from terrestrial radio to satellite in 2006 was seen as transformative, bringing millions of subscribers to SiriusXM. Nearly two decades later, the scale of the audience drop has cast doubt on both his relevance and the future of his show.

Audience Collapses, Contract in Doubt

At its height, The Howard Stern Show was one of the most listened-to radio programmes in the United States. Current estimates cited by US media place daily listenership at around 125,000–150,000. The steep fall highlights the difficulties facing traditional broadcasters in retaining audiences in an era dominated by streaming and podcasts.

Stern's five-year contract with SiriusXM, worth around half a billion dollars, is set to run out next year. Reports in US entertainment outlets suggest that negotiations for a renewal have stalled. Delays to his return from a summer break, coupled with cancelled shows, have fuelled speculation that the network may not extend the deal. Neither Stern nor SiriusXM has commented publicly on the talks.

Political Pivot and Staff Unrest

Former staffers and long-time listeners have claimed that Stern's change in style has alienated parts of his fanbase. They point to a greater focus on political commentary, particularly since the pandemic, and to his criticisms of former allies in the entertainment industry. Critics argue that this shift has diluted the irreverence that once defined his broadcasts. Stern has not responded directly to such claims.

Reports also indicate that morale within Stern's production team has weakened. Insiders suggest that crew members have become disengaged, with some preparing for work beyond the show. The sense of uncertainty over the programme's continuation has reportedly made it harder to sustain creativity behind the scenes.

Digital Struggles

Stern's reach on platforms such as YouTube has also declined. Figures show his US viewership dropped by nearly a third in the past year, with total watch-time falling from 31.4 million minutes to 21.7 million, according to industry analysts. Observers note that younger audiences are increasingly turning to on-demand services and podcasts, making it harder for a traditional broadcast format to compete.

Although Stern has never achieved the same mainstream profile in Britain, his confrontational style and reputation as a shock jock were widely reported during the 1990s and 2000s. His rise from rebellious outsider to satellite radio icon was seen as reshaping the US broadcasting landscape.

As his contract nears its conclusion, the combination of falling ratings, staff unease and shifting media habits presents the most serious challenge of his career. Whether Stern reinvents his programme or steps away from the microphone, the certainty that once surrounded his dominance has gone. The future of The Howard Stern Show now hangs in the balance.