A newly released ransom note claims Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, died shortly after being abducted from her Tucson home, although authorities say they have not verified the claim and continue to investigate the case as an active missing-person inquiry.

The message, dated 6 February, states that Guthrie "perished shortly after she was taken" and says she is 'buried in nature.' The author apologises to the family, claiming her death was 'heart related' and unintended.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of 31 January at her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills. Family members reported her missing the following day after she failed to attend church, prompting an investigation that authorities have consistently treated as a suspected abduction.

Second Ransom Note Claims Guthrie Died

The first ransom note, received on 2 February, demanded $4 million (£3 million) in bitcoin by 5pm on 5 February, increasing to $6 million if payment was delayed until 9 February.

The message included details from inside Guthrie's property, including references to a white smartwatch on the floor beside her bed and a damaged floodlight outside the home.

Investigators have said those details suggested the author may have had knowledge of the crime scene, although they have not confirmed the note's authenticity.

A second note, dated 6 February, contained a markedly different message.

'We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related.'

The note continued, 'Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome.' It concluded with an apology to the Guthrie family.

Authorities have repeatedly emphasised that they cannot verify those claims and have not confirmed Nancy Guthrie's death.

Investigators Release Notes to Public

In late July, the Pima County Sheriff's Department publicly released both ransom notes in the hope that someone might recognise the wording, writing style or other distinctive linguistic characteristics.

Investigators believe both notes were sent from the same IP address, although the sender has not been identified publicly.

Family Continues Search for Answers

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Savannah Guthrie has previously said she believes the two released ransom notes may be genuine, distinguishing them from other messages the family received that she believes were fraudulent.

'I tend to believe those are real,' she said in March, adding that the family had responded.

In February, Guthrie also posted a public appeal on Instagram.

'We received your message and we understand... We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her.'

She later told Hoda Kotb that the family could not find peace without knowing what had happened, urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

Investigation Remains Active

Despite an investigation involving the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, no arrests have been made and no suspect has been publicly identified.

Authorities have reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, including video showing a masked individual outside Guthrie's home on the night she disappeared.

Investigators have not publicly identified that person or confirmed whether they were involved in the abduction.

The family's $1 million reward remains available, alongside a $100,000 FBI reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie.

Authorities have also pursued multiple leads, including a volunteer search near Nogales, Mexico, prompted by an anonymous tip.

Mexican authorities later said there was no evidence Nancy Guthrie had crossed into Sonora, while the Pima County Sheriff's Department said it had not coordinated that search.

In June, deputies also arrested Alexander Zabel Jr., 54, outside Guthrie's home following repeated complaints about his behaviour.

Authorities have not publicly linked Zabel to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Authorities Continue Appeal

The sheriff's office continues asking members of the public to review the released ransom notes for any clues that could identify their author.

Although investigators regard the communications as significant evidence, they have not confirmed whether the person who wrote them was directly involved in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

More than six months after Guthrie vanished, authorities continue to investigate her disappearance as an active case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.