Being the first foldable device from Apple, potential buyers are at the edge of their seats to know when the iPhone Fold can be purchased. While it is likely to be among the new variants that the Cupertino company will unveil this autumn, its actual availability in the market is unclear.

And if the latest report from Nikkei Asia is to be believed, the iPhone Fold release date may further be pushed back. It appears that early test production for the foldable device has encountered issues, something that is likely to delay the release of the iPhone Fold by several months.

The report further points out the root of the problem. Being a foldable form factor phone, the balance between display durability and hinge reliability was the identified issue. Hence, this means that the production phase will need more time to address the problem according to an unnamed source.

Given this scenario, the first batch of shipments of the iPhone Fold are likely to be delayed by several months. No specific timeline was given, particularly when these first batches were projected to come out.

No iPhone Fold for 2026

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With this update, it seems pretty clear that seeing Apple's first foldable phone will have to wait until 2027. Seeing it debut in September alongside the iPhone 18 variants was already seen as unlikely, with most treating it as a business strategy.

The autumn release is understandably supposed to be centered on Apple's new iPhone flagships. The best to expect is to see a prototype of the iPhone Fold.

As for its release, Barclays analyst Tim Long suggested that the iPhone Fold may launch no earlier than December 2026. He mentioned supply chain issues as the reason for the delay.

But given Long's history of making incorrect predictions, not many believed in his forecast. And with the latest report from Nikkei Asia, it appears his shaky calls remain the same.

A Foldable Phone Worth Waiting For

The alleged delay in iPhone Fold production is unfortunate. However, it clearly makes Apple's autumn launch purely on the iPhone 18 series. There will be questions thrown about the iPhone Fold, especially if a prototype of the company's first foldable comes out.

Apple is expected to produce roughly 7 million to 8 million foldable iPhone units, hopefully enough for people planning to get one despite its hefty price tag per Phone Arena. The starting price for the iPhone Fold is projected to be around £1,509 ($1,999) for the 256GB variant.

Being Apple's first foldable, there will be folks who will proceed to get one. Considering most foldable phones are priced near that vicinity, the iPhone Fold is a tempting device to get, especially since it is the new foldable phone variant in the market.

However, it brings everyone back to the original question – when is it coming out? The delays are understandable, but it also gives rival companies such as Samsung time to strategise.

Considering they have a series of flagship Android smartphones under its Galaxy Z series, Samsung is likely busy trying to improve and add more features to make sure it doesn't fall behind. Like most, the Korean-based company is likely also keeping tabs, eager to know when Apple will officially release its much-awaited iPhone Fold.