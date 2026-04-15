Apple is reportedly preparing its biggest refresh of the iPad mini in years, with leaks pointing to a 2026 launch, a new OLED display and a faster A-series chip. One question already dominating interest in the device is whether the iPad mini 8 will be waterproof.

So far, the answer appears to be no, at least not in the full sense of the word. Reports suggest Apple is working on a more water‑resistant design, but there is still no confirmation that the next iPad mini will carry a formal IP rating.

iPad Mini 8 Waterproof Design And New Chassis

On the key question of water protection, the picture remains cautious. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said Apple is developing a 'more water-resistant' iPad mini 8, with durability said to be closer to that of the iPhone.

That would mark a notable step forward for the mini line, which currently has no official IP rating. If accurate, the redesign would make the tablet better suited to damp or unpredictable environments, even if it still falls short of being marketed as fully waterproof.

Apple is preparing a new version of iPad mini with several major improvements:



- A19 Pro chip offering better performance and improved energy efficiency. A20 Pro chip remains a possibility, but is less likely

- OLED screen

- More water-resistant chassis, with a new audio system… pic.twitter.com/QBDJgL6Ow0 — AppleDrop (@TheAppleDrop) April 15, 2026

Apple is also said to be reworking the speaker system. Instead of relying on traditional speaker holes, the company is reportedly exploring a vibration‑based design that uses sound‑emitting surfaces rather than open grilles.

Removing those openings could help reduce entry points for water and dust. It would also fit with long‑running Apple patents that describe a mechanically actuated panel acoustic system, turning part of the chassis itself into a speaker.

Even so, there is still no confirmation that the iPad mini 8 will launch with a recognised waterproof or dustproof certification. Until Apple announces the device, any suggestion of a formal IP rating remains speculative.

OLED Screen, iPad Mini 8 Specs And Performance

Away from the casing, the iPad mini 8 is widely expected to become the first model in the range to switch to OLED. Bloomberg has suggested the mini is next in line for the display upgrade, while a Chinese leaker cited by MacRumors claims Apple has already tested a Samsung-made panel for the device.

That would be a major step up from the current 60Hz LCD screen. OLED panels can control each pixel individually, producing deeper blacks, stronger contrast and more vivid colours, while also improving response times and viewing angles.

One report cited by MacRumors suggests the display could grow from 8.3 inches to around 8.7 inches. That possible size increase, however, still appears far from settled.

There is also uncertainty over refresh rate. With Apple's base iPhone 17 now using a 120Hz ProMotion OLED display, some observers believe the iPad mini 8 could follow, but there is no firm leak confirming that feature.

Internally, Apple code reportedly examined by MacRumors points to an A19 Pro chip inside the device under the codenames J510 and J511. That would be in line with Apple's recent pattern of giving the iPad mini a slightly trimmed version of the same processor used in its Pro iPhones.

Built on TSMC's third‑generation 3‑nanometre N3P process, the A19 Pro is said to bring a 16‑core Neural Engine, upgraded graphics architecture and improved memory handling. There is also outside speculation that Apple could move to an A20 Pro chip instead, although most signs still point to the A19 Pro as the more likely option.

iPad Mini 8 Release Date And Price Expectations

The launch window remains one of the murkier parts of the story. Research firm Omdia has suggested OLED may not come to the iPad mini until 2027, while ET News, ZDNET Korea and other reports have pointed to 2026 instead.

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Bloomberg has also indicated that an update could arrive as early as this year. Still, the latest claim cited by MacRumors, from Weibo leaker Instant Digital, says the OLED iPad mini is expected in the second half of 2026 at the earliest.

That lines up with a December forecast from Display Supply Chain Consultants, which projected an 8.5‑inch OLED iPad mini in 2026. Taken together, the various leaks suggest late 2026 is currently the most plausible window, even if no precise date has emerged.

Price is also expected to rise. Gurman has said Apple could charge as much as $100 more for an OLED, more water‑resistant iPad mini than the current model, which starts at $499.

That would reflect the cost of the upgraded display and the redesigned chassis. For buyers focused more on affordability than premium specs, Apple's 10th-generation iPad, starting at $329, still offers a cheaper entry point with several of the same everyday features.

There is nothing yet to suggest Apple is abandoning the core iPad mini formula. But if the leaks prove accurate, the combination of OLED, a stronger chip and a more water‑resistant design would still amount to the biggest upgrade the smallest iPad has seen in years.