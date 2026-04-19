The IRS has not opened an investigation into Turning Point USA, despite claims circulating on social media suggesting otherwise. A leaked email, however, has independently confirmed that a $500,000 contribution to TPUSA PAC was being offered in exchange for private access to President Donald Trump at an April event in Phoenix.

Turning Point USA was co-founded by Charlie Kirk and Bill Montgomery in 2012 as a nonprofit organisation advocating for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses. Following Kirk's assassination in September 2025, his wife Erika Kirk took over his role at the organisation.

BREAKING: IRS Officially Opens Investigation Into TPUSA For Violating Their Non-Profit Status!⚖️ 👮‍♂️



We were told it wouldn’t happen but I have received official confirmation from the IRS Whistleblower Office (Claim Number: 2026-002350) regarding an investigation into Turning… https://t.co/Aabb51wEFw pic.twitter.com/6pC4s5dUjY — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) April 18, 2026

Did the IRS Launch an Investigation Into TPUSA?

On X, account @ProjectConstitu posted a claim that the IRS had 'officially' opened an investigation into TPUSA for allegedly violating its nonprofit status, citing a case number assigned by the IRS Whistleblower Office. However, that claim is directly contradicted by the Treasury Department itself.

In a letter disclosed to CBS News, the Treasury Department confirmed that none of TPUSA's four tax-exempt entities are under IRS examination or investigation, and that all had submitted their 2024 Form 990s on time. A Treasury official described the circulating claims as 'malicious lies and smears.'

Read more Erika Kirk Accused of Editing Charlie Kirk's Audio Recording to Become TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk Accused of Editing Charlie Kirk's Audio Recording to Become TPUSA CEO

The assignment of a case number by the IRS Whistleblower Office means only that a tip has been received and will be evaluated — it does not confirm an active investigation is underway. Online commenters noting this distinction pointed out that the IRS automatically assigns case numbers to all whistleblower reports regardless of their merit.

An Independently Confirmed $500K Access Package

Separately, a leaked email detailing an alleged pay-to-meet arrangement involving Trump and TPUSA PAC has been independently verified. Sinan Kanatsiz, founder and CEO of communications firm KCOMM, confirmed to Popular Information that he sent the email, which detailed a $500,000 (£372,000) contribution to TPUSA PAC in exchange for a private meeting and photo opportunity with the president at Dream City Church in Phoenix on 16 April.

BREAKING: Leaked Email Shows Potentially ILLEGAL Coordination Between TPUSA PAC and the President Trump—500K Pay To Play Elite Scam EXPOSED😱



While you’re standing in line at Dream City Church in the Phoenix heat, the "Elite" are taking private jets to a secret meeting. We have… https://t.co/Rajk17VcvE pic.twitter.com/2uS9xfAKS8 — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) April 17, 2026

Kanatsiz described himself as a volunteer supporting TPUSA and stated that none of the recipients accepted the invitation. The story was independently reported by Yahoo News, AOL, and other outlets. The Daily Beast sought comment from both TPUSA and the White House; neither had responded as of publication.

The arrangement has drawn scrutiny given TPUSA's nonprofit status. Turning Point Action — TPUSA's political arm — was fined $18,000 (approximately £13,390) by the Federal Election Commission in October 2024 for failing to disclose $33,795 (approximately £25,140) in donor contributions, following a complaint filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Online Reaction Questions the Report's Credibility

Not everyone accepted the @ProjectConstitu claims at face value. Several online commenters raised pointed objections to the framing of the IRS case number as confirmation of an active investigation.

This looks so fake! This is a way for them to get info on tpusa. They want people to reach out to some random person not the IRS directly!! This is so shady! @TPUSA @FBI @FBIDirectorKash @FBIDDBongino — Ari Janis (@AriJanis09) April 18, 2026

'Your headline says the IRS officially opens investigation. But the letter you posted says they will evaluate the tip to determine if an investigation is warranted. That's not the same thing at all, and you even wrote both versions in this post. So, which one is it?' one commenter wrote.

@ProjectConstitu Your headline says the “IRS Officially Opens Investigation!”

But the letter you posted says they will evaluate the tip to determine if an investigation is warranted. That’s not the same thing at all and you even wrote both versions in this post. So,which one is… — Monica Rodewald (@TouchStone313) April 18, 2026

Others echoed the concern: 'The IRS will assign a claim number to any whistleblower complaint even if there is no definitive proof of tax law violation,' another noted. A third described the post as an attempt to gather information on TPUSA rather than a genuine whistleblower disclosure: 'This is a way for them to get info on TPUSA. They want people to reach out to some random person, not the IRS directly.'

The IRS will assign a claim number to any whistleblower complaint even if there is no definitive proof of tax law violation. — love usa🇺🇸✝️✌🏾 (@Blue52795) April 18, 2026

Their scepticism proved well-founded. The Treasury Department's letter to CBS News, confirming no active investigation into any of TPUSA's four tax-exempt entities, corroborated what the commenters had flagged: the case number assignment was not the same as an investigation being opened.

Questions Around the Phoenix Event

Also @ProjectConstitu you need to do a story about this! Erica is committing a felony by standing at the United States president’s puppet. With his seal. In fact of the government is not supposed to have any illusion of connection because they are a nonprofit I’m gonna leave this… pic.twitter.com/XAPuhxEmZm — Recca (@Recca4779) April 18, 2026

Separately, Erika Kirk's appearance at the TPUSA Phoenix event attracted scrutiny online, with some commenters questioning her use of a podium bearing the presidential seal. The concern centred on whether a nonprofit organisation's leader using the presidential podium created an improper appearance of government affiliation.

However, President Trump was also present at the event and had spoken from the same podium before Kirk addressed the crowd. The podium was not replaced between speakers, a standard logistical arrangement at joint public events, making the claim of deliberate misuse difficult to sustain. No formal complaint has been filed, and no authority has indicated the matter warrants investigation.