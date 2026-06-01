A federal judge has triggered fresh turmoil in a politically charged IRS settlement tied to Donald Trump, after signalling the court may take an extraordinary second look at a deal already dismissed from proceedings.

At the centre of the storm is a proposed agreement linked to Trump's $10 billion (£7.9 billion) lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, a case originally filed over alleged mishandling of his tax records and claims of leaks to the media.

What was expected to be the end of the matter has now become far more complicated.

Judge Orders New Review of Trump IRS Settlement After Dismissal

US District Judge Kathleen Williams initially granted a dismissal of the lawsuit on 18 May, after Trump moved to withdraw the case following a proposed settlement with the Justice Department.

That would normally have been the end of judicial involvement. But in an unusual twist, the judge has now ordered Trump's legal team to respond to fresh allegations from a group of 35 retired federal judges, who call the settlement deeply problematic.

The court has set a 12 June deadline for responses, effectively pulling a dismissed case back into the spotlight.

🇺🇸 A federal judge is forcing Trump's lawyers to defend the $1.8 billion IRS settlement in court by June 12.



The pushback is serious. 35 retired federal judges filed a motion calling it collusion and fraud on the court.



The deal would bar the IRS from auditing Trump, his… pic.twitter.com/lEp1JP9hdt — Shadow Truthland (@Shadowtruthland) May 31, 2026

Retired Judges Allege 'Fraud on the Court' in Settlement Challenge

At the heart of the renewed scrutiny is a striking accusation. The retired judges argue the settlement may be a product of collusion and, in their words, a 'fraud on the court'.

They also claim the agreement was never properly placed before the court for full review, raising questions about how such a significant deal was structured and approved in the first place.

Judge Williams has now said the court is empowered to investigate serious misconduct, even after dismissal, opening the door to further legal action.

Perhaps most unusual is the group pushing back against the settlement.

Thirty-five retired federal judges have formally challenged the agreement, warning that it raises serious concerns about judicial integrity and possible manipulation of the court system.

Their intervention is highly unusual in a case that has already been dismissed, and it has helped push the matter back into active judicial attention.

BREAKING: NOT SO FAST! Federal judge reopens Trump’s IRS case and demands to know if her court was defrauded.https://t.co/re2dJnziuq pic.twitter.com/hbWGIjEkzX — RPJ (@thetruthbearer) May 30, 2026

$10 Billion Trump IRS Lawsuit Reduced to $1.8 Billion Settlement Fund

The original lawsuit, filed by Trump against the federal government, centred on allegations that the IRS mishandled confidential tax records, leading to unauthorised disclosures.

But instead of continuing through the usual court process, the matter shifted toward a proposed settlement reportedly involving a nearly $1.8 billion (£1.42 billion) compensation fund.

That fund would be used to compensate individuals described as victims of political 'weaponisation'. The scale and structure of the arrangement have added to growing unease among legal observers.

⛔️Corruption Alert‼️



⛔️ Trump sued his own agencies and settled with himself to bypass Congress‼️



⛔️A federal judge is now moving to block the massive payout, citing blatant fraud and collusion‼️ pic.twitter.com/5sgBaPLs7u — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) May 30, 2026

Questions Over Court Oversight in IRS Settlement Agreement

One of the most controversial claims now under scrutiny is that the settlement may never have been fully presented to the court in a transparent, formal way.

That detail has fueled concerns about whether proper judicial oversight was bypassed during negotiations between the Justice Department and Trump's legal team.

Adding to the tension is the fact that Trump moved to dismiss the lawsuit after the settlement was reached, a move that initially appeared to end any further court review.

Instead, it has now had the opposite effect.

Anti-Weaponisation Fund Sparks Political Backlash

Separate from the lawsuit itself, the proposed settlement reportedly includes the creation of an 'Anti-Weaponisation Fund'.

That fund has already sparked political backlash, including criticism from some lawmakers within Trump's own party.

Reports suggest the fund could be used to compensate individuals linked to claims of political targeting, with further controversy emerging over whether people connected to the 6 January, 2021, Capitol attack could be eligible for payouts.

A federal judge in Virginia, Leonie Brinkema, has already stepped in to temporarily block the creation of the fund until at least 12 June, adding another layer of legal uncertainty.

Deadline Looms As Court Weighs Next Move

The next key moment comes on 12 June, when Trump's legal team must respond to the motion filed by the retired judges.

At the same time, Judge Williams will decide whether to keep the case closed or reopen it for further examination. If reopened, the court could potentially hold hearings into how the settlement was reached, whether it was properly disclosed, and whether any procedural rules were breached.

For now, what looked like a concluded legal dispute has evolved into a far more complex and closely watched courtroom battle.