The atmosphere at George Washington University was charged with anticipation as students gathered for a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event featuring Erika Kirk and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday. However, what was promised as an open forum for dialogue quickly dissolved into allegations of a staged performance.

One student who participated in the event, Ryan Caldwell, shared his disappointing experience. According to him, the question-and-answer portion was meticulously curated to avoid scrutiny. Instead of the spontaneous debate that once defined the organisation's campus presence, he described a controlled environment in which dissent was systematically sidelined.

'I Am Disappointed'

Student Ryan Caldwell, who attended the event, has come forward with a detailed account of what he observed from the Q&A segment. In an interview, he was asked what he would tell Erika Kirk after the event.

'I would say I am disappointed in how her organisation, Turning Point, is handling freedom of speech,' Caldwell began. 'One thing that I did really respect about Charlie Kirk was that he did value freedom of speech and he did talk to people that he disagreed with and that is something that seems to be partially lost.'

Caldwell alleged that the individuals permitted to speak before him were not random students but were actually 'part of the events themselves' and they were 'designated' the spots. He stated that at least '3 out of 4' of the Q&A participants had been preselected to ensure the administration received only supportive inquiries.

The student further noted that at least half of those asking questions were not even George Washington University students. He argued that the organisation intentionally designated spots to people they knew would support the administration, especially given the limited time available for the session.

'If you have limited time why are you not allowing the actual students to speak first,' he asked.

🚨EXCLUSIVE ERIKA KIRK BOMBSHELL:



Student Ryan Caldwell alleges Turning Point USA preselected who asked Kirk and Leavitt questions beforehand.



“3 out of 4 were part of the event themselves… half were not students.”



This raises serious questions about how “open” the Q&A was. https://t.co/3r3FQxvg7g pic.twitter.com/bcx4Bg54Nl — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 5, 2026

Social Media Erupts Over Allegations Of A 'Staged' Production

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The revelations from Caldwell have sparked a firestorm of criticism across social media. Many users expressed little surprise, with one commenter describing the gathering as 'another staged event by the Donald J. Trump & Turning Point USA production and creative teams.'

Observers on X suggested that the coordinated effort was designed to protect Erika Kirk from difficult questions she might not handle well. One post claimed that TPUSA now sells 'open debate' as a performance involving 'stage props, planted questions, and fake courage.'

Critics have compared the tactics to a broader political strategy of 'pre-screening the room' to protect the egos of those on stage. Some long-time followers of the movement noted that this approach differs significantly from how Charlie Kirk handled events, where students were reportedly the priority.

Rigged.



They sell “open debate”

the same way they sell everything else —

with stage props, planted questions, and fake courage.



That’s the whole conservative performance now.

Pre-screen the room. Protect the ego.

Then strut around like you survived the fire.



If the questions… — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) April 5, 2026

Another staged event by the Donald J. Trump & Turning Point USA production and creative teams... come one, come all to the realm of deception and fabrications... -DW — DeSota (@desota) April 5, 2026

Not surprised one bit. They couldn't take the chance someone may be so cruel as to ask Erika something she wouldn't want to answer. When she is put on the spot she doesn't handle it too well. Lies, lies, lies all around her. — Sisi_6 (@SharonG56604059) April 5, 2026

Erika Kirk taking a page out of Trump’s playbook with staged questions. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 5, 2026

I heard that before. Nice to hear from someone who was there — Nunya 🐕 (@nunya_beeeez) April 5, 2026

Leavitt Dismisses Inquiry Into Save America Act As 'Insulting'

Despite the alleged screening, the event was not entirely devoid of tension. Karoline Leavitt faced an inquiry regarding the Save America Act and its implications for federal elections. One student claimed that 'voter fraud is incredibly rare' and asked Leavitt if it was 'worth' risking millions of Americans from voting to prevent ' a few hundred cases of voter fraud.'

🚨EXCLUSIVE ERIKA KIRK BOMBSHELL:



Student Ryan Caldwell alleges Turning Point USA preselected who asked Kirk and Leavitt questions beforehand.



“3 out of 4 were part of the event themselves… half were not students.”



This raises serious questions about how “open” the Q&A was. https://t.co/3r3FQxvg7g pic.twitter.com/bcx4Bg54Nl — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 5, 2026

In response, the press secretary said she would like to see the data the student provided to verify whether it matches how he stated it. She also stressed that, to her knowledge, there are more cases of voter fraud, before asking the student why he was fine with any case of voter fraud.

Leavitt also did not mince words in her response, describing the nature of the questioning as 'frankly insulting.' According to her, the Save America Act is only asking people to 'prove you're a citizens and to bring an ID to the polls to vote.' She emphasised that the idea that it will 'disenfranchise anyone' was insulting because it suggests that 'Americans are not smart enough to get the proper identification to go vote.' She ended her statement by saying, 'We absolutely should pass the Save America Act.'