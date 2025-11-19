John Cena's long-anticipated retirement tour will not feature Edge, Ariel Helwani and AEW's Tony Khan confirm.

What Helwani and Khan Actually Said

In a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Helwani pressed AEW President Tony Khan about Edge's involvement in Cena's farewell run. He asked flatly, 'Did WWE ask to use Adam Copeland [Edge] as part of the John Cena retirement tour?' 'Khan's answer was just as clear: 'No.'

Khan added context, noting Copeland is a 'huge part of AEW' and remains under contract throughout the year.

Helwani asked whether Copeland's deal could be extended—to which Khan replied, 'It's possible ... but no, Adam is going to be here with us through the year.'

Why This Matters to Fans

For many fans, a Cena vs Edge final showdown represented a poetic full-circle moment. The two shared a storied WWE rivalry, and a farewell match would have carried serious emotional weight. But Khan's comments indicate such a matchup was never on WWE's agenda.

Also, it was reported that WWE has 'no interest' in bringing Edge back for Cena's farewell matches, while insiders say there have been 'no discussions' about Copeland joining the tour.

Edge's Own Views

Edge himself has commented on the situation. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Copeland reflected on whether he'd spoken with Cena about the retirement tour.

He said, 'We haven't talked about retiring or anything like that... He's thought this through. He's thought of every scenario...'

Despite speculation, he expressed no firm regret—acknowledging Cena's legacy while indicating a final match between them was never guaranteed.

Behind the Creative Choices

Analysts suggest WWE's decision to exclude Edge makes practical sense. Copeland remains a key figure in AEW, and filming commitments, including Percy Jackson and the Olympians, further restrict his availability.

TJR Wrestling notes that Copeland was considered early in planning, but AEW commitments and external projects ultimately prevented a WWE return.

How Cena's Final Opponents Are Being Chosen

Cena's farewell run has leaned heavily on nostalgia and history, with names like Randy Orton and CM Punk appearing in key matches. The selection process, according to insiders, focuses on opponents who fit both Cena's legacy arc and WWE's broader booking plans.

Khel Now reports that several potential matches were revised or scrapped as WWE refined the emotional tone of the tour.

Edge's absence, therefore, is less a rejection and more a reflection of WWE's choice to build a consistent, internally controlled narrative—without relying on contracted AEW talent.

A Farewell Shaped by Reality, Not Fantasy Booking

The confirmation that Edge will not appear in John Cena's farewell matches may disappoint fans who hoped for a poetic final chapter between two iconic rivals.

But the decision underscores a truth often overlooked in wrestling lore: career endings are shaped as much by real-world commitments as by storyline dreams.

Cena's farewell tour continues to celebrate his legacy with available performers, contractually aligned, and part of WWE's current creative direction.

Edge, meanwhile, is charting his own path in AEW, carving out a final act on his own terms.

In the end, both men are closing their careers with clarity and purpose—just not together.