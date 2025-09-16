'Busted' singer James Bourne announced that he will sit out of the highly anticipated tour with his band and fellow pop-rock group McFly on the eve of their first show.

On his Instagram account, the English singer-songwriter said that he needs to miss the upcoming arena tour so he can deal with his undisclosed health problems.

'The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham, and as excited as I've been all year for this tour to begin, I'm really sorry to say that over the last 8 days, it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows. There's a lot of information I still don't have about my condition, but my bandmates, management and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now,' Bourne shared.

The musician also mentioned that he still wants to come back and rejoin the tour in the future, and assured the fans that they will enjoy an amazing show even if he is not part of it.

'It's still going to be an amazing show, and I will miss being there! See you all as soon as possible,' he added.

Fans React

Fans of the pop-rock musician, including celebrities, turn to social media to offer support and wish for his speedy recovery.

Fellow musician and former 'The Voice UK' coach Olly Murs commented on Bourne's post, saying: 'Sending good vibes for a speedy recovery🙏🏻'.

McFly's drummer, Harry Judd also expressed his thoughts about missing the singer during their tour. Judd said, 'Won't be the same without you dude. Hope you're back on Tour asap.🤟🏻'

Meanwhile, fans offered sweet thoughts and send well-wishes for Bourne's medical state.

'I'm so sorry you're dealing with health issues, James 💔 I hope you'll be able to figure out what's going on health-wise and that you'll be back to doing what you love soon!', one of the fans said.

Others also mentioned that the singer's health is more important than anything. 'Oh, James, this is sad 😢 Hope you feel better soon. Your health must come first. Busted will still be the best band on that tour🙊🎸,' a fan posted.

The multi-city tour is also expected to affect the other performers, including his bandmates.

In an interview with the Heart podcast, Busted's bassist and co-vocalist Matt Willis said that he and his wife Emma already planned what they will do during the time they had to be away from each other while on tour.

Willis shared, 'We've been talking about it for a long time so we have planned it so I can come home for as much as possible. There's lots of weekends where we're in one place for a whole weekend, which is nice. Although saying this, the kids love the tour bus.'

The 'Busted VS McFly' tour is scheduled to kick off in Birmingham on 16 September. It will also head towards other cities in the UK, including London, Sheffield, Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, Manchester, Dublin, and Belfast.