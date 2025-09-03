In a revelation that has captured public interest, Jason Kelce disclosed he hasn't yet been asked by his younger brother Travis to serve as best man, but he remains quietly hopeful.

Appearing on the 'Bussin' With the Boys' podcast on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, Kelce admitted, 'Hopefully I'm the best man. We'll see. Trav has a lot of friends, I'm just hoping to get the opportunity.' His light-hearted confession introduces unexpected suspense into a role many had presumed was already settled. The comment opens the door to speculation over who else might be tapped for the honour, and why the older Kelce is still in the running.

Jason Kelce's Hopeful Confession

Kelce, a former Philadelphia Eagles centre and co-host of the popular 'New Heights' podcast, has long been considered the frontrunner for the best man role. On the episode, he praised his brother's discerning taste in love and publicly supported Travis's engagement to Taylor Swift, calling their relationship 'unbelievably supportive'.

Yet, he openly acknowledged that nothing is final and that his brother has many longtime confidants. The reveal was met with amusement and affection by listeners, who may now find themselves guessing alongside Kelce.

Potential Contenders for Best Man

While Kelce represents tradition and family bonds, other contenders present compelling alternatives:

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, is perhaps the most high-profile alternative. Beyond their professional partnership on the field, he and Travis have cultivated a strong friendship off it, often seen attending events and social outings together. His stature within the NFL and closeness to the couple make him a natural candidate.

Aric Jones, a childhood friend affectionately dubbed Travis's 'party captain', also commands consideration. Having been part of the tight-knit circle for years, Jones is deeply rooted in Kelce's personal life, offering a bond that stretches beyond football or celebrity. His role in Travis's inner circle has made him an enduring presence at milestone events.

Another possibility is Patrick 'Patty Cuts' Regan, the personal barber who has long shaped Travis's distinctive style. More than a service provider, Regan has become a confidant and companion, travelling with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and frequently appearing in his social media posts. His everyday proximity and trust with the groom could elevate him as a dark-horse choice for the role.

Betting markets have reacted accordingly. As of late August, online sportsbooks offered 1/5 odds in Kelce's favour, the shortest among contenders, suggesting he remains widely expected to be chosen, albeit not guaranteed.

Family, Fame and the Best Man Puzzle

As the wedding continues to be one of the year's most eagerly anticipated events, the question of who will be best man has become a talking point among fans and bettors alike. Kelce's uncertainty adds a layer to an otherwise celebrity-driven storyline, positioning him as both sentimental favourite and underdog.

That said, Kelce's close bond with Travis, immortalised through their long-running 'New Heights' podcast and shared public appearances, remains powerful. Co-hosting the show and publicly celebrating the engagement gives him a narrative edge.

Jason Kelce may be hopeful, but until the moment arrives, the title of best man remains up for grabs.