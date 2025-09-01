A celebration, not a countdown.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are soaking in the glow of their engagement — but a wedding date? That remains off the radar.

Since revealing their engagement on 26 August 2025, the couple has prioritised celebration over ceremony. Friends say they're 'in celebration mode', deciding to savour this milestone without rushing into planning.

Sources close to Swift and Kelce confirm there's no wedding planning underway. As one insider told People, 'They are not in the wedding planning phase yet... they want to enjoy being engaged and are going to take their time with it.'

This measured pace aligns with reports that neither guest lists nor venues are being discussed as yet, as the couple continues to enjoy intimate celebrations.

Betting Buzz: 2026 Vows and Baby Speculation

The engagement announcement has not only set hearts racing but also betting markets. Bettors are laying wagers on everything from wedding date to bridesmaids, best man, pets showing up and even the couple's baby plans.

Some betting platforms suggest vows in 2026 or later are most likely, with long odds against a 2025 wedding.

For instance, FanDuel Canada lists June 2026 as a leading pick among several late-2026 dates, reasoning that the NFL offseason and sporting schedules make mid-year the most feasible.

Prop bets even extend to predicting the first tears during the vows, the presence of Swift's cats and whether a baby arrives before 2027, with 'Yes' holding a strong position at 2/3 odds.

A Proposal Years in the Making

Behind the public spectacle lies a deeply personal and meticulously planned proposal.

Travis Kelce reportedly spent six to eight months organising the perfect moment, commissioning a vintage-style, old-mine brilliant-cut diamond ring custom-designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, potentially worth several million dollars.

He surprised Swift in early August at his Kansas estate in Leawood, Missouri, amidst lush florals and quiet ritual. Two weeks later, the couple formally announced their engagement.

Their Instagram post quickly became one of the most-liked announcements by a living artist and was reposted more than a million times, a record for such personal content.

On the Record: What They've Actually Said About Family and Marriage

Taylor Swift's public remarks about children have changed over time. In a November 2012 magazine cover interview, she joked she wanted 'a bunch of them running around, minimum four', a remark widely reported at the time.

Travis Kelce has rarely made definitive public statements about the number of children he wants; most of his references have been playful. On his New Heights podcast, he once teased a baby name, saying he might name a future child 'Conan' during an episode with Arnold Schwarzenegger in April 2024, but that remark was clearly made in jest rather than as a firm plan.

Family profiles and features do, however, depict Kelce as an affectionate uncle and family man, which commentators cite when discussing his likely approach to fatherhood.

When Will They Wed — and Grow the Family?

So, when will vows be exchanged? For now, June 2026 seems the fan and bettor favourite. But the couple themselves appear content simply to let time take its course.

As speculation swirls about upcoming nuptials and parenthood, one thing remains clear: Swift and Kelce are deliberately anchoring themselves in the joy of the moment, not the timing.

They're engaged, elated, unhurried and that might be the wisest timeline yet.