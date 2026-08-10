UFC reporter Megan Olivi has become the subject of intense online speculation after a clip from the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame event resurfaced on social media.

Olivi was working the red carpet at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas on 27 June 2024. The event celebrated a star-studded class that included Frankie Edgar, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Wanderlei Silva. The UFC itself published Olivi's red-carpet interview from the ceremony.

A short clip from the interview recently resurfaced and began circulating again on X. One user re-posted the footage with the caption: 'Coke a wild drug'.

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The post quickly attracted attention from UFC fans. Many focused on Olivi's animated facial expressions and movements during the exchange.

The Viral Clip Fuelled Wild Speculation

Some online UFC fans went further. They speculated that Olivi might have been using drugs and could have been under the influence of some illegal substance during the said interview. There is, however, no evidence in the footage to establish that claim.

One fan wrote: 'Could be adderall.'

Another commented: 'Probably aderral... She's like 3 foot 2, so even an espresso would have you tweaking balls.'

A third viewer wrote: 'IDK if coke but definitely on something.'

Another simply remarked: 'tbh coke does wild things.'

One commenter offered a different explanation. They wrote: 'Nah, she's just nervous. Trust, I snorted powder for over 11 year's No heroine.'

The comments were accompanied by a stream of memes and jokes. Some users mocked Olivi's expressions. Others turned the brief moment into reaction images and running jokes.

A Seasoned UFC Broadcaster

The viral clip offers little context about what was happening around Olivi at the time. It also does not establish why she was making the expressions that attracted so much attention.

Olivi has been a familiar face around the UFC for more than a decade. She joined the organisation's official broadcast team in 2013 after previously covering MMA as a freelancer and for Heavy.

Her first official UFC event was UFC 166: Velasquez vs Dos Santos 3 in October 2013. She initially worked on digital interviews, weigh-ins and backstage segments. Her responsibilities gradually expanded to live broadcasts and desk-hosting duties.

Olivi has explained that much of her work happens away from the camera. She researches fighters, writes her own reports and prepares extensively before going live.

UFC supervising producer Michael La Plante previously praised her knowledge and preparation. He said her work brought 'storytelling and depth' to broadcasts.

Her career has also extended beyond MMA. Olivi has worked as a sideline reporter for FOX Sports' NFL coverage. FOX describes her as an integral part of its UFC coverage as well as a reporter who has covered major sporting and entertainment events.

Olivi's profile has continued to grow despite the occasional social-media frenzy. She hosts and produces UFC-related programming, including The Exchange with Megan Olivi. She has also interviewed many of the sport's biggest names and become one of the UFC's most recognisable on-camera personalities.

Her position was reinforced in February 2026. The UFC announced long-term extensions for Olivi, Michael Bisping and Paul Felder. The organisation said Olivi would continue providing fighter interviews, features and live reporting.