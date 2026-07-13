Xabi Alonso used his first official press conference at Stamford Bridge on Monday to confirm he has already held private talks with unsettled Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, but the new head coach declined to share any details of their conversation as questions over the club's £100million record signing dominated proceedings.

The media appearance was Alonso's first since taking charge on July 1, and came at a time when the London club is under scrutiny over Fernandez's future.

Xabi Alonso Faces Enzo Fernandez Questions On Day One

The Argentine playmaker's future has been the subject of intense speculation following a podcast appearance in April where he openly expressed a desire to live in Madrid. Those comments resulted in an internal two-game suspension, fuelling rumours of a departure, although Real Madrid explicitly denied any interest in signing the midfielder earlier this month.

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When pressed by reporters on whether he wants the World Cup winner to remain in west London, Alonso offered a definitive 'Yes' before declining to elaborate. 'We have spoken,' Alonso told the assembled press room. 'But as you can understand, what we have spoken about remains private.'

Chelsea finished tenth in the Premier League last season, a regression from their previous fourth-place standing. Their newly appointed boss is now fielding questions about unsettled players rather than outlining his tactical approach.

Fernandez is currently in the United States, preparing with the Argentina national team for a World Cup semi-final against England in Atlanta this Wednesday.

The midfielder is one of four Chelsea players still involved in the tournament, alongside French full-back Malo Gusto and the English defensive duo of Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah.

Alonso Inherits Chelsea After Years Of Managerial Upheaval

Alonso's arrival in May was widely viewed as a significant appointment. The Spaniard comes with a strong coaching record from Bayer Leverkusen, although managing Chelsea presents a different challenge.

Chelsea have not lifted the Premier League trophy since Antonio Conte guided them to the title in 2017. Alonso is the eighth permanent manager to take charge since that success.

Whether he will be given the time required to implement a longer-term plan remains uncertain. When asked if he felt confident the board would allow him to build a title-challenging squad, the Spaniard did not make any predictions.

'What I am sure is that we have the ambition to want to win a lot of games, to be competitive,' Alonso told the media. 'I'm not going to say what will happen in May. It's absolutely too early to say that but I am confident, I am optimistic that we can have a great season.'

🚨🔵 Xabi Alonso: “I have spoken with Enzo Fernández. But as you can understand, what we said will remain private”.



Do you want to keep Enzo? 👀



“Yes, yes”. pic.twitter.com/RZjNPQOWOl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2026

European Targets And Standards Under Xabi Alonso

A return to European competition is a clear target for the new regime. Alonso acknowledged that qualification is a key objective.

'For sure that's a goal,' the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid coach stated. 'But to reach that goal you need to do many right things and to be part of that process, how do we want to play, how we want to see ourselves, how we want to approach a game wherever we go.'

Alonso said he intends to focus on structure and process rather than immediate outcomes.

'That's my job,' he continued. 'That's why I am really looking forward to having the whole squad. We are ambitious and we in Chelsea need to share that energy, that ambition, as well as that hunger to want to have success.'