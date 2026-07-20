England's World Cup semi-final exit may have left Sir David Beckham visibly emotional in the stands, but the tournament also reminded millions why the former England captain remains one of football's most influential figures long after hanging up his boots.

Television cameras repeatedly cut to Beckham and wife Victoria celebrating England's goals before their hopes of lifting the trophy ended with a 2-1 defeat to Argentina. While his playing career made him a household name, it is the business empire he has built since retirement that has transformed him into one of Britain's wealthiest sports stars.

From football clubs and fashion brands to global endorsement deals, Beckham's fortune now extends far beyond the pitch.

David Beckham's Net Worth

David Beckham's net worth is widely estimated at around $450 million (£335 million), although exact figures vary because many of his private business interests are not publicly disclosed. His wealth is shared with Victoria Beckham, whose own fashion and beauty businesses have become significant contributors to the family's finances.

Unlike many retired footballers who rely primarily on television work or coaching, Beckham has spent the past decade building a diversified portfolio that generates income across multiple industries.

Football Still Pays Dividends

Although Beckham retired from professional football in 2013, the sport remains central to his earnings.

One of his most valuable assets is his ownership stake in MLS club Inter Miami CF, which he co-founded after exercising a clause in his LA Galaxy contract allowing him to purchase an expansion franchise at a discounted price.

That investment has proved especially lucrative following Lionel Messi's arrival in 2023, which dramatically increased the club's commercial value through sponsorships, ticket sales, and global merchandise demand.

Beckham is also a co-owner of Salford City alongside several former Manchester United teammates, further extending his football business interests.

Fashion, Fragrances, and Global Brands

Away from football, Beckham has become one of the world's most recognisable lifestyle brands. He has fronted campaigns for companies including Adidas, Tudor, Maserati, Stella Artois, and BOSS, with endorsement deals reportedly worth tens of millions of pounds throughout his post-playing career.

His long-standing partnership with Adidas is regarded as one of the most valuable sponsorship agreements ever signed by a footballer. The Beckham brand also generates revenue through fragrances, licensing agreements, and collaborations spanning clothing, eyewear, and grooming products.

A Family Business Empire

Victoria Beckham has played an equally important role in expanding the family's wealth. After finding global fame with the Spice Girls, she established her luxury fashion label and later launched Victoria Beckham Beauty, helping diversify the family's income beyond sport and entertainment.

Together, the couple have built a business portfolio that includes production companies, licensing ventures, property investments, and commercial partnerships across Europe, North America, and Asia. Their combined influence has also made them highly sought-after ambassadors for luxury and lifestyle brands.

Property Portfolio Adds Millions

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Real estate represents another major pillar of Beckham's fortune. The family owns several high-value properties, including homes in London, the Cotswolds, and Miami, with reports placing the combined value of their property portfolio well into the tens of millions of pounds.

These homes have appreciated significantly over time, further strengthening Beckham's overall wealth.

Why Beckham Remains a Global Commercial Power

Even as new football stars emerge, Beckham continues to rank among the sport's most marketable figures. His knighthood, international recognition and enduring popularity have allowed him to remain relevant to brands decades after retiring.

England's World Cup campaign once again placed Beckham at the centre of the global football conversation, but unlike during his playing days, his greatest success is now measured less by trophies than by the business empire he has quietly built beyond football.