Steph Curry's brother Seth Curry has weighed in on the latest WNBA controversy involving Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. The NBA veteran reacted after Carrington was ejected during Indiana's 90-86 win over Chicago at the United Center on Saturday, 8 August.

The flashpoint came early in the first quarter. Cunningham was driving towards the basket on a fast break when Carrington made heavy contact with her head and neck area. Cunningham fell hard to the court but quickly got back up and confronted Carrington.

Teammates intervened before the confrontation could escalate. Officials initially called Carrington for a Flagrant 1 foul. After a video review, the decision was upgraded to a Flagrant 2. That automatically ended Carrington's night.

The incident became more controversial moments later. Carrington posted 'WHITE PRIVILEGE @indianafever' on Threads shortly after her ejection. That post quickly became a talking point across social media.

WNBA player DiJonai Carrington blames “white privilege” after being ejected for a hard foul on Sophie Cunningham.



Carrington was given a Flagrant 2 foul and was immediately ejected.



She then apparently rushed to the locker room so she could blame “white privilege.” pic.twitter.com/f97XWEXlEx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 8, 2026

Seth Curry Laughs at Carrington

Curry noticed how quickly Carrington turned to social media. Posting from his verified Threads account, @sdotcurry, he wrote: 'Threads from the locker room after the ejection is comedy!'

Curry did not directly explain his comment. However, the timing made clear that he was reacting to Carrington posting while the game was still in progress.

His remark quickly spread online. It added another prominent basketball voice to an increasingly heated debate surrounding the incident.

Cunningham later rejected the suggestion that race had influenced the officials' decision.

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'Oh yeah, we saw it,' she said of Carrington's post. 'I think the league is taking care of that. I mean, this has nothing to do with race. Last year I did the same thing, and I got kicked out, as I deserved to be kicked out. There's no reason to even play that card.'

Cunningham also accused Carrington of seeking attention because of the intense spotlight surrounding Indiana.

'When people play the Fever, we're nationally televised, there's a lot of eyes on us. People just want attention. And that's her just trying to get attention,' she added.

Carrington Later Clarifies Her Comment

The controversy did not end with the final whistle. Carrington later clarified that her 'white privilege' comment was not intended to claim that the Flagrant 2 decision itself was based on race.

She said the post was connected to a broader discussion about systemic issues in sport. Carrington also maintained that the contact with Cunningham was unintentional, while arguing for greater consistency in officiating.

The clarification came as criticism intensified online. Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho also questioned Carrington's use of the phrase and argued that the foul itself was a basketball matter.

The attention has overshadowed an entertaining contest between two rivals. Indiana survived a late Chicago rally to secure the four-point victory. Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 27 points. She also set a WNBA record by reaching 20 points or more in 16 consecutive games.

Caitlin Clark added 26 points and 11 assists. She shot 5-of-6 from three-point range.

The Fever's victory therefore had plenty of basketball significance. Yet Carrington's ejection and subsequent post ensured that the contest became another flashpoint in a WNBA season increasingly surrounded by debate both on and off the court.