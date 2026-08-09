A social media post reading 'WHITE PRIVILEGE' from Chicago Sky's DiJonai Carrington has turned an on‑court clash with Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham into a wider race dispute, after Carrington was ejected for a flagrant foul 2 in the Fever's 90‑86 win.

Carrington was slapped with a flagrant foul penalty 2 following a hard foul on Cunningham during a fastbreak play. What seemed to be a heated basketball play got blown out of proportion when Cunningham posted 'WHITE PRIVILEGE' on her social media account shortly after her ejection.

The post immediately attracted attention, causing fans to debate whether race was a factor in the call against Carrington in the game.

Carrington Ejected After Cunningham Collision

The incident occurred late in the first quarter while Cunningham was driving towards the basket in a transition play. Carrington attempted to prevent the Fever guard's lay‑up, but her swinging motion hit Cunningham across the neck and head area, causing her to hit the floor after making the basket. Cunningham swiftly got up to confront Carrington, but teammates and the referee were quick to separate both players to avoid further conflict.

Officials reviewed the play before upgrading what was initially called a regular foul into a flagrant 2, leading to Carrington's ejection. Tensions flared between both teams when the decision was made, as Carrington and Cunningham continued to exchange words before the former was escorted to the dugout.

Under the WNBA rules, any form of contact above the shoulder area is an automatic flagrant foul, but it is left to the game officials to judge if the play is deemed to be excessive or just accidental contact as a result of a defensive stance.

'White Privilege' Post Sparks Debate

Just a few minutes after Carrington went to the dugout, she right away posted the words 'WHITE PRIVILEGE' while tagging Indiana Fever's official account on social media. Without any immediate explanation for her post, basketball fans right away discussed whether racial dynamics played a part in her ejection, even though the post could simply be out of frustration for the Chicago Sky swingwoman.

On the other hand, Cunningham right away addressed the issues during her post‑game interview, saying that she disagrees that race has anything to do with Carrington's ejection and that the replay clearly shows the above‑the‑shoulder contact which was deemed excessive.

'I think it was unnecessary... I don't even know her,' Cunningham said, while suggesting the harm was intentional. Her response became even more jagged when she was asked to comment on Carrington's social media post.

'This has nothing to do with race,' Cunningham said, referring to a previous incident to which Carrington was also ejected for hitting Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in the 2024 playoffs. She added, 'There's no reason to play that card.'

Coaches Focus on the Foul, Not the Post

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Both coaches from the Fever and Sky had different opinions regarding Carrington's foul. Indiana head coach Stephanie White agrees with the ejection slapped on Carrington but does not think there was malicious intent to harm Cunningham.

Meanwhile, Chicago head coach Tyler Marsh agrees with the flagrant foul call but does not approve why it was later upgraded to a flagrant foul penalty 2.

Despite their different opinions on the play, neither coach addresses the social media post by Carrington, limiting their focus and comments exclusively to the basketball incident and nothing more.

The WNBA is expected to review the altercation from tonight's game as part of its standard post‑game process. Whether further disciplinary action follows is yet to be announced.