British boxing fans will remember 19 July 2025 for the heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium. What few would have recognised at the time, however, is that the event also marked a pivotal moment for a commercial partnership behind the scenes.

Global Next Trade (GNT) had entered into an agreement with Queensberry Promotions just three months earlier, in April 2025, becoming an official partner across an initial eight-event schedule. Its branding was already visible across multiple touchpoints, including ring canvases, ropes, fight-week backdrops, and promotional materials at venues ranging from Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena to Glasgow's OVO Hydro and Ipswich's Portman Road Stadium, where Fabio Wardley defeated Justis Huni in June.

A bigger commitment

Wembley shifted expectations. Usyk vs Dubois attracted one of the largest live boxing audiences in the UK in recent years, providing both Queensberry and GNT with an opportunity to assess how the sponsorship performed at scale. The event served as a real-time test of branding visibility, audience reach, and hospitality value on the sport's biggest stage.

The outcome was a significant expansion of the partnership. Finalised in January 2026, the revised agreement included increased in-ring branding, enhanced hospitality access, and a new minimum commitment spanning 15 events.

Frank Warren, founder of Queensberry Promotions, has highlighted how the commercial dynamics of boxing have evolved alongside the sport's global reach. "Back when I started, promotion relied heavily on posters and newspaper coverage," he said. "Now, with the touch of a button, Queensberry can reach millions of fans worldwide."

That scale is central to the partnership's growth. Major fight nights—particularly those staged at Wembley—have become key benchmarks for evaluating sponsorship effectiveness. In this instance, the visibility and engagement delivered during Usyk vs Dubois appear to have justified not only a renewal, but a substantial expansion of the agreement.

The partnership now extends through the remainder of 2026, with confirmed events scheduled at Manchester's Co-op Live, London's O2 Arena, and Dublin's 3Arena.

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