An Arizona hospital security guard has been convicted in a case involving sexual conduct with a 79-year-old woman's corpse after colleagues found him in a morgue freezer, 'sweating profusely' with his trousers unzipped. A Superior Court jury found Randall Bird, 49, guilty of four counts of crimes against the dead on 12 November 2026.

Bird worked at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix, where his duties included transporting deceased patients to the morgue and placing their bodies inside the freezer. He was taken into custody after the verdict and is scheduled for sentencing on 18 December 2026.

Four Guilty Verdicts Follow Hospital Investigation

A jury found Bird guilty of four counts of crimes against the dead, according to court records. The indictment had accused him of 'having sexual intercourse with a dead human body' and sexual contact with the woman's breasts. The four offences are Class 4 felonies, each carrying a potential prison term of between 12 and 45 months.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery and the subsequent police investigation were detailed in reports following the incident, although the evidence presented during Bird's trial and the arguments made in court have not been publicly detailed.

Colleagues Find Woman's Body Bag Open

The woman's body arrived at the hospital on 22 October 2023, and Phoenix police received the initial report on 24 October. Two security guards described encountering Bird inside the morgue freezer at around 5.30am, with his uniform dishevelled and his duty belt resting on the woman's gurney.

Their account to investigators described the body bag as completely unzipped and the woman lying face down, with her gown rolled above her belly button and her lower body exposed. They said Bird tried to cover her by pulling down the gown when they entered the freezer.

Bird Claimed He Suffered a Medical Episode

Bird told colleagues that he had suffered a medical episode and fainted, grabbing the body bag as he fell and accidentally tearing it open and breaking the zipper. Witnesses disputed his explanation when speaking to a supervisor, saying neither the bag nor its zipper was broken.

He subsequently maintained that he had fainted but said he could not remember what happened afterwards during police inquiries into the incident. Bird gave that explanation during the 2023 police investigation, but it remains unclear whether he presented the same account as part of his defence at trial.

DNA Findings Formed Part of Police Inquiries

Investigators found Bird's DNA on the woman's body, while an examination also identified rib fractures sustained after her death. The circumstances surrounding the findings have not been publicly established.

Bird was initially booked on five counts in November 2023. The subsequent verdict resulted in four guilty findings, although the available reporting does not explain the outcome of the fifth count. His trial was later delayed in part because he underwent quadruple bypass surgery in May 2026 at a separate medical centre in Chandler.

Banner Health Confirmed Dismissal Before Arrest

Banner Health told Becker's Hospital Review that Bird's employment was terminated on 24 October 2023, two days after the woman's body arrived at the hospital and more than a month before his arrest. The organisation also said he had undergone a thorough pre-employment background check, as required for all hospital employees.

'We are saddened and appalled by the alleged actions of an individual at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix that resulted in his arrest on November 28, 2023,' the hospital said. That statement was issued following his arrest, rather than the November 2026 conviction.