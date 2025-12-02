Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, has secured a critical courtroom victory against a blogger who targeted her with a years-long campaign of online harassment and defamation.

A federal jury sided with the Grammy winner, finding blogger Milagro Cooper (known as Milagro Gramz) liable for spreading false claims and promoting a sexually explicit deepfake video. This ruling marks a watershed moment in the legal fight against digital abuse, though it has already sparked an immediate and contentious debate over the boundaries of free speech.

Defence Lawyer Warns 'Chilling Effect' of Megan's Victory

Milagro Cooper's defence team expressed grave concern following the ruling, claiming that the judgment would have a detrimental impact on independent digital creators.

Cooper's lawyer, Nathacha Bien-Aime, said in a statement to USA Today that the outcome 'raises serious concerns about the future of free speech online' and explicitly warned of a 'chilling effect'.

'When verdicts like this occur, they can create a chilling effect,' Bien-Aime said. 'Everyday people may become afraid to speak, post, or participate in public conversations out of fear that they will face litigation for their words.'​

The defence further argued that the decision highlights 'the increasing vulnerability of independent commentators, bloggers, and digital creators who discuss public figures and matters of public interest'.

While respecting the jury's decision, the defence maintained that the First Amendment was designed to protect open dialogue, criticism, and opinion, even when 'it is sharp, uncomfortable, or controversial.'

Landmark Verdict

A Florida jury found Cooper liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and promoting an 'altered sexual depiction' of the rapper. This multifaceted verdict underscores the court's recognition of the severe, calculated emotional harm caused by Cooper's campaign to discredit Pete.

The jury's initial damages award totalled $75,000 (£60,000), a sum intended to compensate the musician for the significant personal and professional damage she endured. Following post-trial adjustments, the final award was reduced to $59,000 (£47,200).

This reduction occurred because the court classified Cooper as a 'media defendant', a legal distinction that affords certain protections regarding punitive damages under Florida law. Despite the lowered payout, the ruling validates Pete's assertion that Cooper's content transcended protected opinion and entered the realm of malicious falsehood.

The lawsuit had directly accused Cooper of acting as an online surrogate for Daystar Peterson, better known as rapper Tory Lanez, and of using her platform to amplify his defence following the 2020 shooting incident.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Cooper was not only promoting false narratives but also directing her audience to a manipulated, non-consensual deepfake video of the rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion Grateful for the Jury

The civil trial provided a platform for Megan Thee Stallion to detail the profound personal cost of the continuous online harassment she had faced. She emotionally revealed that the ordeal had left her so depressed that she felt her life was not worth living. So, she was grateful for the verdict of her defamation case against Cooper.

'We're thankful for the jury's commitment to reinforcing the importance of truth, accountability and responsible commentary on social media,' her lawyer Mari Henderson said in a statement.

The verdict against blogger Milagro Cooper holds her accountable for more than just the compensatory and punitive damages awarded to Megan Thee Stallion. Under Florida's fee-shifting legal provision, Cooper will also be required to cover the rapper's legal expenses specifically related to the deepfake claim.

This significant financial consequence, layered on top of the initial damages, reinforces the seriousness of the court's judgment.

Megan vs Cooper's Legal Battle Revisited

The defamation lawsuit, filed in October 2024, accused the blogger Milagro Cooper of repeatedly spreading false claims alleging that she lied about being shot by Tory Lanez in 2020 and promoted a sexually explicit deepfake video of her online.

The 'Savage' singer asserted that Cooper's campaign of harassment had caused severe emotional distress and career damage. Cooper responded to the lawsuit by largely dismissing the allegations, asserting her commentary was protected under the First Amendment and characterising the lawsuit as an attempt by the public figure to stifle criticism.

The ruling sends a clear and powerful message that coordinated digital harassment and the malicious proliferation of dangerous misinformation carry substantial legal and financial liabilities.

