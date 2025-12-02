Miley Cyrus famously sang about buying herself flowers, an anthem of self-reliance that dominated global charts and became a symbol of her independence. But when it comes to her latest accessory, it appears she didn't have to pick up the tab.

The pop icon has sparked a frenzy of excitement after stepping out with Liily drummer Maxx Morando, sporting a piece of jewellery that speaks much louder than lyrics. After years of keeping their romance relatively low-profile, the couple has made a dazzling statement that has jewellery experts buzzing about carrots, cuts, and six-figure price tags.

How Miley Cyrus Debuted Her 'Bespoke' Ring at the Avatar Premiere

On Monday, 1 December, the 33-year-old superstar arrived at the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles ready to turn heads.

While her black strapless Gucci gown was undeniably stunning, it was the jewellery on her left hand that truly stole the show. As she posed for photographers alongside 27-year-old Morando, Cyrus affectionately placed her hand on his chest, putting the jewel squarely in the spotlight.

The placement was deliberate, and the message was clear. By 2 December, a source confirmed that the pair are indeed engaged. The ring itself is a departure from traditional celebrity styles. Francesca Simons, a representative for designer Jacquie Aiche, confirmed that the piece is 'bespoke'. It features a distinct cushion-cut stone set on a thick, 14-karat yellow gold band, perfectly matching Cyrus' edgy yet glamorous aesthetic.

🚨 MILEY CYRUS & MAX MORANDO ARE OFFICIALLY ENGAGED 💍. pic.twitter.com/Trox32KtlN — Miley Official (@MileyCyrusBz) December 2, 2025

Experts Value the Ring Up to £354,000

The unique design has prompted varied valuations from industry insiders, though all agree the stone is significant. Daniela Tarantino, VP of merchandising at Blue Nile, estimates the diamond is a massive 4-5 carats. She suggests the ring could be worth anywhere from £236,000 to £354,000 ($300,000 to $450,000).

'This engagement ring is a chunky gold east-west bezel set ring - a modern and chic trend we are seeing in the bridal industry,' Tarantino noted in a press email.

Other experts offer slightly more conservative, though still eye-watering, estimates. Reyne Hirsch, a former Antiques Roadshow appraiser and brand ambassador for Worthy, says: 'The ring is stunning with a very modern and minimalist look to it,' Hirsch tells People. 'It's a 4-5 carat, bezel-set, cushion-cut diamond that is set east-to-west. Depending on the colour and clarity of the stone, I would suggest a retail value of $150,000-$250,000.'

Of course, the origin of the diamond matters. Kristy Cullinane of Plum Diamonds points out that if the stone is mined, the value exceeds £157,000 ($200,000). However, if it is a lab-grown alternative, the price could be closer to £11,800 ($15,000).

From Blind Date to Fiancé

This engagement marks a new chapter for Cyrus, who has been linked to the drummer since late 2021. Their romance began in a surprisingly conventional way for two rock stars: a blind date. However, Cyrus admits the 'blind' aspect was a bit one-sided.

'Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,' she told British Vogue. 'I thought, "The worst that can happen is I leave."'

She did not leave. Instead, the relationship blossomed through creative collaboration and quiet support. They eventually went 'red carpet official' at the Gucci Love Parade in November 2021. Since then, they have been spotted everywhere from fashion shows to the 2024 Grammys, where Cyrus publicly called him 'my love' during her Record of the Year acceptance speech.

When Did Miley Cyrus Actually Say Yes to Maxx Morando?

While the Avatar premiere served as the public debut for the ring, the proposal likely happened weeks prior. According to reports from Deux Moi, the singer was first spotted wearing the sparkler around mid-November. This suggests the couple enjoyed a few weeks of private celebration before sharing their news with the world.

Now that the secret is out, fans will be watching closely to see if the wedding plans are as unconventional and stylish as the ring itself.