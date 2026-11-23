Jilly Cooper's 1978 novel Prudence is at the centre of plagiarism allegations reported by The Observer, which says passages resemble two earlier books. Caroline McFadden, daughter of author Cyra McFadden, told the newspaper she is considering legal action over the alleged use of her mother's work.

The claims concern The Serial, published as a book in 1977, and Josephine Tey's 1948 novel The Franchise Affair. Cooper died in October 2025, aged 88, while McFadden died in 2024 and Tey in 1952. The allegations have not been tested in court.

Cooper was one of Britain's best-known popular novelists, with more than 11 million copies of her books sold in the UK, according to the material provided. She received a damehood in 2024 for services to literature and charity. Her profile rose again after the television adaptation of Rivals, her 1988 novel, brought a new audience to the Rutshire Chronicles.

McFadden's daughter told The Observer: 'To steal her work so extensively and to profit off it is unconscionable.' She said she was considering legal options and wanted Cooper's other books examined for evidence of a wider pattern.

What the Jilly Cooper Allegations Say About Prudence

The Observer investigation identified similarities between Berenice, an American feminist character in Prudence, and Kate Holroyd in The Serial. However, the accounts provided give different totals for the alleged matches, with one citing 15 passages and another reporting at least 35. The figures cannot be reconciled from the information available.

One comparison concerns a line about a failed marriage. In The Serial, Kate says: 'I wanted an open, loving relationship, based on growth and trust and sharing', while her husband wanted 'his jockey shorts ironed'.

In Prudence, Berenice says she wanted 'an open living relationship based on trust and growth', and that her former husband wanted 'his jockey shorts ironed'.

The wording differs, but the shared image and structure are central to the allegation. The Observer also cited similar advice given by the characters about leaving a nine-to-five routine and getting 'in touch with the universe'.

The newspaper reported another resemblance in a courtroom subplot, which it said echoed The Franchise Affair. Tey's novel concerns a young woman accused of being kidnapped.

In one passage, her narrator writes: 'Against my will, my eyes went to Mrs Wynn, and came away at once. It was crucifixion.' Cooper's heroine uses almost the same wording about a character called Ricky Wetherby.

These are allegations based on textual comparisons, not a legal finding. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the passages or determine whether they amount to plagiarism.

Jilly Cooper Praised The Serial

Cooper had publicly praised McFadden's novel. In a 1982 newspaper column, she described it as 'a marvellously funny send-up of American trendies in the late Seventies' and quoted from the book. The Observer said it found no acknowledgement in Prudence of a debt to The Serial.

The Observer reported that Cooper's publicist and publisher did not respond to its request for comment. The Independent also said it had contacted them. No response from either was included in the material provided.

McFadden's daughter said: 'It absolutely boils my blood to think of someone stealing my mother's work because I know how hard she worked at her craft.'

She added: 'I will be looking at legal options as this can't be allowed to stand. I sincerely hope that all of Dame Cooper's work will be scrutinised to see if this was a pattern of hers and other talented authors' work stolen.'

No legal action is confirmed in the information available. The allegations now place Prudence, published nearly five decades ago, under renewed scrutiny, while the question of whether McFadden's family will pursue a claim remains unresolved.