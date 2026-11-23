Kevin Sorbo has said the phrase 'Muslim elected official' should not exist in America, drawing criticism from commentators and religious-freedom groups. The former Hercules star posted the statement on X on Monday, 23 November, but did not explain whether he was calling for a legal restriction or expressing a personal view.

He wrote: 'The phrase "Muslim elected official" should not exist in America.'

The post did not name a particular officeholder or candidate, nor did it specify what action Sorbo believed should follow from his statement.

The phrase “Muslim elected official” should not exist in America — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 23, 2026

Critics Point to Constitutional Ban on Religious Tests

Criticism focused on Article VI of the US Constitution, which bars religious tests for federal office. It states that 'no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.'

The Supreme Court has also rejected religious qualifications imposed by states. In the 1961 case Torcaso v. Watkins, the justices struck down a Maryland requirement that public officeholders profess belief in God, citing constitutional protections for religious freedom.

Constitutional attorney Andrew L. Seidel, vice president of strategic communications at Americans United for Separation of Church and State, responded to Sorbo by quoting Article VI.

'Your bigotry is showing, Kevin,' Seidel wrote on X on Monday.

American Constitution: "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."



Your bigotry is showing, Kevin. https://t.co/dtDxLM4FG5 — Andrew L. Seidel (@AndrewLSeidel) November 23, 2026

The Freedom From Religion Foundation also objected, saying constitutional protections apply regardless of religious belief.

'Muslims have just as much right to serve as Christians or atheists,' the organisation wrote. Its response added that people do not have to approve of religion to recognise that religious freedom extends to everyone.

Kevin, the Constitution prohibits religious tests for public office. Muslims have just as much right to serve as Christians or atheists.



You don’t have to like religion (we certainly don’t) to understand that religious freedom applies to everyone. https://t.co/1MOSAT0GyX — FFRF (@FFRF) November 23, 2026

Lawyer Jenin Younes urged Sorbo to read the Bill of Rights, specifically the First Amendment. Commentator Ron Filipkowski accused the actor of disparaging the Founding Fathers who drafted and ratified Article VI.

Earlier Constitution Post Resurfaces

The row also brought renewed attention to a post Sorbo published in 2020, urging Americans who disliked the Constitution to leave the country.

'If you hate the constitution, leave,' Sorbo wrote. 'Go to another country that doesn't have the same rights as America. Don't destroy our country.'

The earlier post became a point of comparison for users questioning how his latest message aligned with the constitutional prohibition on religious tests.

Some users also referred to Sorbo's television career in their replies. He is best known for playing the title character in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, a fantasy adventure series that aired during the 1990s.

The dispute highlights the distinction between political expression and eligibility for public office. Sorbo may express his views, including criticism of religions or candidates. Government authorities, however, cannot disqualify someone from public office solely because they are Muslim.

Article VI addresses religious tests for federal office. The First Amendment, applied to states through the Fourteenth Amendment, also bars state governments from imposing religious qualifications.

Sorbo's post did not name a particular Muslim elected official, advocate a specific bill or explain how his stated position might be put into effect. It would therefore go beyond the available evidence to say he formally proposed banning Muslim candidates.

His wording has nevertheless prompted discussion of religious freedom, constitutional limits and the rules governing who may seek public office in the United States.