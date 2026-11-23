Robert Pattinson's reported 'shorthand' with Denis Villeneuve was a factor in his selection as James Bond, according to industry insiders, who say it helped put him ahead of several rivals. The account was reported by Variety on Saturday, 21 November, five days after Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson as the next 007.

The casting followed a reported audition process involving several actors. Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor had featured prominently in earlier speculation, but the studio has not published a complete list of those who reached the final stage.

Robert Pattinson's James Bond Casting and Villeneuve's Reported Influence

Pattinson had worked with Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three before auditioning for Bond, giving the pair an established professional relationship. According to industry insiders interviewed by Variety, their familiarity worked in Pattinson's favour.

Two of the sources described Villeneuve's judgement as the 'most trusted in the room'. Others said the director and actor had a shorthand that made Pattinson's selection 'inevitable'. Those assessments came from anonymous sources, not from Amazon MGM.

The distinction matters: the accounts suggest Villeneuve had influence, but do not establish that he made the decision alone. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman were also involved, alongside senior Amazon MGM executives. The studio has not set out how the final decision was reached.

Pattinson was not the only actor to enter the process late. Variety reported that Nicholas Hoult also joined after earlier tests involving Turner, Lowden, O'Connor and Tom Francis. Turner had been considered an early favourite before Pattinson and Hoult tested, the publication said.

The names circulating during the process were not a confirmed shortlist. While the three actors most prominent in earlier speculation were Lowden, Turner and O'Connor, the reported involvement of Hoult and Francis points to a wider field. Amazon's account confirmed the number of finalists, but not their identities.

Robert Pattinson's James Bond Screen Test Among Five Finalists

At a Semafor conference on 17 November, Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos said the studio had narrowed the field to five finalists. Each actor performed three scenes in costume, on sets and with other actors.

Bezos, who said he was 'heavily involved', said the team reviewed the tests before making its choice on Friday, 13 November. Amazon MGM has not named all five finalists, so the actors reported to have auditioned should not be presented as a confirmed final five.

Sources familiar with the tests told Variety they cost between $300,000 and $500,000, or approximately £229,000 to £381,000. That figure is attributed to the sources and has not been confirmed publicly by the studio.

Pattinson's established profile was initially a consideration, Bezos acknowledged. The team had discussed choosing a less recognisable actor, despite Pattinson's previous roles in Twilight and The Batman. Variety reported that his experience helped distinguish him from some earlier favourites.

Bezos said Pattinson's screen test made the choice clear. 'He is James Bond,' he told the Semafor audience. His account describes a collective decision, while the anonymous insiders highlighted Villeneuve's influence. Neither account establishes that one factor alone determined the result.

Amazon acquired MGM in 2022. It secured creative control of the Bond franchise through a separate agreement with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, completed on 24 March 2025. The agreement transferred creative decisions from the longtime Bond stewards to Amazon MGM.

Villeneuve will direct Pattinson's first Bond film, the franchise's first under the new arrangement. In Amazon MGM's announcement, Pattinson called playing Bond the 'honour of a lifetime'.