The 13th Miss Grand Thailand pageant concluded in Bangkok on 28 March 2026, with Chonburi's Pattama Jitsawat crowned winner. However, one of the most circulated moments from the competition came earlier in the preliminary rounds, when Kalasin representative Darathorn Yoothong delivered a high-energy swimsuit performance that spread widely across social media.

Clips of the routine show Yoothong moving across the stage with choreographed gestures and exaggerated expressions, departing from the more measured walks typically seen in pageant swimsuit segments. Online, the performance has been referred to by viewers as the 'Kalasin Strut', a label that has been widely used in reposts of the video.

Yoothong later placed in the Top 20 during the final. While she did not take the title, her preliminary performance became one of the most recognisable moments from this year's competition.

Who is Darathorn Yoothong?

Darathorn Yoothong competed as Miss Grand Kalasin, representing one of 77 provinces in the national pageant. The competition selects Thailand's delegate for the Miss Grand International contest.

Based on her public Instagram profile, Yoothong identifies herself as a dancer and regularly shares performance-based content. Videos posted on her account show choreographed routines and stage work, indicating a background in dance that aligns with her presentation during the swimsuit round.

Candidata ao Miss Grand Tailândia viraliza por dançar de forma considerada deselegante.pic.twitter.com/M7fos20DfG — ACERVO (@AcervoCharts) March 28, 2026

Additional details indicate that she was born in 2002 and studied at Bansomdejchaopraya Rajabhat University Demonstration School, according to local reporting. She is currently studying English and linguistics at Ramkhamhaeng University.

Before appearing in Miss Grand Thailand, she was primarily known within her province. Her participation in the national competition marked her first exposure to a broader audience.

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'Kalasin Strut' Performance Gains Traction

The swimsuit segment featuring Yoothong was recorded during preliminary events in Pattaya and later circulated online through reposts and pageant coverage clips. The unexpected dance segment contributed to the spread of the video across platforms.

In one widely shared video, she is seen using the full stage space, combining dance movements with standard pageant poses. The performance prompted a range of reactions, with viewers commenting on its pace and departure from conventional presentation styles.

A post by Philippine-based outlet Radar PH described the routine as a confident display that drew both amusement and praise from audiences, noting her stage presence during the segment. The clip continued to circulate across platforms including X and Instagram following the pageant.

Result and Ongoing Circulation of Clips

Despite the visibility of her performance, Yoothong did not place among the final winners and finished in the Top 20. The 'Best in Swimsuit' award was awarded to Sasiwararin Atsawahirankarn of Chiang Mai.

The overall winner, Pattama Jitsawat, will represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International competition later this year. The national pageant forms part of the wider Miss Grand International system, which emphasises stage presence, media appeal and performance alongside traditional judging criteria.

The 2026 edition featured 77 contestants and was held under the theme 'Grand Evolution: Thai Soft Power', with organisers highlighting entertainment and cultural presentation throughout the competition.

Clips of Yoothong's performance continued to circulate after the final, with the 'Kalasin Strut' label remaining attached to reposted videos. The segment has remained one of the most identifiable moments from the 2026 Miss Grand Thailand pageant.