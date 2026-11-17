Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, 14 years after saying he wanted to play 007 'in more like 20 years'. The 40-year-old actor made the remark in a 2012 interview, when he was best known for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. His casting gives him the role six years sooner than the timeline he once suggested.

Amazon MGM Studios announced on 16 November 2026 that Pattinson would succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond. At 40, he is set to take on one of cinema's most recognisable characters, after a career that has extended well beyond Twilight.

Robert Pattinson Said He Wanted Bond in 20 Years

The Sun has reported Pattinson's 2012 comments about wanting to play Bond. At the time, the 26-year-old actor was best known for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise.

'I'd definitely like to go for Bond, but in more like 20 years,' he said.

Pattinson also explained why he did not think the franchise should introduce a particularly young version of the British spy. He argued that there would be little appeal in having a 'fresh-faced Bond,' adding that the character needed some experience and 'baggage' after Craig's portrayal.

His comments now carry a different meaning following his casting. Rather than waiting until he was approximately 46, Pattinson has secured the role at 40, just 14 years after expressing his ambition.

He Got His 007 Opportunity 14 Years Later

Amazon MGM Studios' official announcement confirmed that Pattinson would lead the next James Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing, while Tanya Lapointe is executive producing.

In his statement, Pattinson described the opportunity as 'the honour of a lifetime,' calling the role a dream come true. Villeneuve also welcomed the casting, saying Pattinson had the 'timeless soul of 007' while bringing a completely new spirit to the character.

The role also puts Pattinson in an unusual position as he prepares to play two of cinema's most recognisable characters. He is set to return as Bruce Wayne in The Batman Part II, adding another major franchise role to his career.

Fans Celebrate Robert Pattinson's Journey From Twilight to Bond

Pattinson's casting has prompted fans to look back at how far his career has come since Twilight, with longtime supporters celebrating his transformation into one of Hollywood's most versatile leading actors.

One fan, who described themselves as a longtime Pattinson supporter, admitted feeling a sense of satisfaction over his success, recalling how people once looked down on those who loved the actor.

Après je vais pas vous mentir, la fan de Robert Pattinson from Twilight que je suis ressent un peu de satisfaction, parce qu’aimer cet acteur était un rituel d’humiliation. On te prenait systématiquement de haut, now look ksksks. — Kely Péripéties 🦖 (@kelyagl) November 16, 2026

Others joked that Twilight had somehow predicted his future as James Bond. One post shared a clip from the vampire franchise alongside the caption, 'Twilight literally predicted Robert Pattinson being James Bond.'

Twilight literally predicted Robert Pattinson being James Bond btw pic.twitter.com/eMfeaVhbhu — cam (@CameronSilas) November 16, 2026

Another fan highlighted his journey from Edward Cullen to Batman and now 007, describing the career trajectory as something else.

Robert Pattinson is officially BOTH Batman and James Bond.



The Twilight-to-Batman-to-Bond career trajectory is something else. pic.twitter.com/nIcDzX4IOc — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 16, 2026

Meanwhile, one post joked that Pattinson had spent years working overtime to make sure nobody remembered he was in Twilight.

Robert Pattinson has been working overtime for years to make sure nobody remembers he was in Twilight😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GvgfNZrTV8 — ︎ًLevi (@WittyLevi) November 17, 2026

Why Fans Joke He Is the First 'Gen Z' Bond

Fans have also brought back a viral moment from Pattinson's November 2025 Vanity Fair lie detector interview with Jennifer Lawrence, in which he repeatedly insisted that he was Gen Z despite Lawrence pointing out that he was a millennial.

When asked what year he was born, Pattinson jokingly replied, 'It doesn't matter.'

Happy 40th birthday to Robert Pattinson, the Gen Z King! pic.twitter.com/CxmoDOsnLY — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 12, 2026

The exchange has since resurfaced as another running joke following his Bond casting, with some fans celebrating the arrival of the 'first Gen Z James Bond.' Pattinson, born in 1986, is actually a millennial, making the label part of the joke rather than a factual description.

For Pattinson, however, the biggest milestone is arguably getting the role he once imagined playing two decades later. His journey from Twilight to Batman and now 007 has taken a different path from the one he envisioned in 2012, but he has reached the destination much sooner.