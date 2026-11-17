Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond while committed to reprising Batman, bringing two of cinema's biggest franchises into a potential scheduling challenge. The casting comes as he remains committed to The Batman Part II, but production dates for Bond 26 have not been announced, leaving open the question of how the roles will fit together.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson's casting on 16 November 2026, confirming that he would succeed Daniel Craig as the next 007. The announcement also revealed that Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Amazon MGM has confirmed the creative team but has yet to announce a production schedule or theatrical release date.

Batman Sequel Keeps Pattinson's Schedule Full

Pattinson's new role comes as he continues his commitment to The Batman Part II, the sequel to Matt Reeves' 2022 superhero film.

The follow-up has faced several release-date delays since its announcement. Originally scheduled for October 2026, Warner Bros. subsequently moved its release to October 2027 before pushing it back again to 18 February 2028.

Production began in London in June 2026 but was temporarily paused in October after Reeves stepped away to deal with a family matter. DC Studios confirmed the interruption, saying the filmmaker had its full support. Steven Soderbergh subsequently offered to help complete the final weeks of principal photography while Reeves remained away. Amazon MGM Studios described Pattinson as currently in production on the sequel in its 16 November announcement.

The film will see Pattinson return as Bruce Wayne, alongside returning cast members including Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon. New additions include Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan.

The Guardian reported that the delay to The Batman Part II gave Pattinson more flexibility than expected to audition for the Bond role.

Bond 26's Production Timeline Remains Unclear

While Pattinson's Batman commitments are already underway, his next major franchise role is still taking shape.

Knight has reportedly submitted the first screenplay draft for Bond 26, although further revisions are expected before production can be finalised. Villeneuve, meanwhile, takes on the responsibility of directing the 26th official instalment of the long-running spy series.

Reports suggest that production could begin in 2027, with a potential November 2028 release. However, neither date has been officially confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios. A completed screenplay will also be needed before a definitive shooting schedule can be established.

The upcoming film will also need to establish its supporting cast, including the main antagonist and female cast members, before production details become clearer.

The casting marks a new chapter for the franchise following Craig's departure after No Time to Die in 2021. It will also be the first Bond film produced under Amazon MGM's creative control following its 2025 agreement with longtime franchise rights holders Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

No Confirmed Clash Between Bond and Batman

Pattinson's involvement in both franchises has prompted questions about his availability and production commitments.

However, an actual scheduling conflict has not been established. The Batman Part II is already in production, while Bond 26's reported 2027 filming plans remain unconfirmed. The two projects' eventual schedules will determine whether Pattinson faces competing filming commitments.

There are also longer-term responsibilities to consider, including promotional appearances, international premieres and potential future instalments.

From Twilight to Batman and James Bond

Taking on Bond and Batman is not Pattinson's first experience navigating major film franchises. The actor first gained international attention through Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire before becoming a global star as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga.

Following the vampire franchise, however, Pattinson deliberately explored more unconventional roles in films such as Good Time, The Lighthouse and High Life. These projects helped establish his range as an actor and move him beyond the teen-idol image associated with his earlier career.

He eventually returned to blockbuster filmmaking as Bruce Wayne in Reeves' The Batman and joined Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three as the Face Dancer assassin Scytale.

His potential move into another iconic franchise would mark another significant step in a career that has consistently moved between independent cinema and major studio productions.