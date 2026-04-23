A senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) counterterrorism official has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations involving a disputed relationship, luxury spending claims, and a reported Seeking.com profile, according to complaints and media reports.

The case centres on Julia Varvaro, 29, a Deputy Assistant Secretary at the DHS, who is now under internal investigation following claims made by a former partner. The allegations include suggestions that she was involved in a financially motivated relationship amounting to around $40,000 (roughly £29,600) in spending, alongside claims of a dating profile that has raised questions about security risks within the agency.

Administrative Leave Amid DHS Investigation

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Varvaro has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is ongoing. In a statement, the department said she is no longer serving in her role as Deputy Assistant Secretary for counterterrorism.

The move follows a complaint submitted to the DHS Office of the Inspector General by a former boyfriend, identified in reports as Robert B., who alleges that Varvaro's conduct during their relationship raised concerns relevant to her security clearance and professional responsibilities.

The complaint has prompted scrutiny due to Varvaro's senior position within DHS, which involves counterterrorism responsibilities and access to sensitive national security information.

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Allegations of Luxury Spending and Relationship Dispute

According to the complaint and reporting by the Daily Mail, Robert B. claims he spent approximately $30,000 to $40,000 (£22,000 to £29,600) during a three-month relationship with Varvaro. He alleges the spending included luxury travel, high-end accommodation, designer goods, jewellery and dining experiences.

The relationship reportedly began after the pair met on a dating application in December. He claims they travelled together to destinations including Aruba and Italy, staying in premium hotels and engaging in high-cost leisure activities.

Robert B. further alleges that the relationship deteriorated after he refused additional financial requests, including assistance with rent and access to a credit card. He has described the arrangement as resembling a 'sugar daddy' dynamic, a characterisation Varvaro disputes.

Claims Over Seeking.com Profile

Separate allegations have emerged regarding an alleged profile on Seeking.com, a platform often associated with financially transactional relationships. The profile, reportedly under the name 'Alessia', described its user as working for a government agency and included language referencing 'mutually beneficial experiences'.

The profile was reportedly linked to Varvaro through shared imagery consistent with her social media accounts. It was also said to have been removed after media enquiries were made.

Varvaro has denied any connection to the account, describing the allegations as false and attributing them to a disgruntled former partner.

Security Concerns Raised in Complaint

The Inspector General complaint reportedly argues that the allegations could present a potential security concern given Varvaro's role in counterterrorism. It suggests that financial vulnerability in sensitive positions may increase exposure to coercion or blackmail risks.

Some external commentary cited in reports has echoed concerns about judgment and suitability for high-level security clearance roles, though these remain unverified claims within the context of an ongoing investigation.

DHS has not publicly commented on the specifics of the allegations, citing standard protocol during internal investigations.

Varvaro Denies Allegations

Varvaro has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, including claims relating to financial misconduct, misuse of her position, and the existence of the alleged Seeking.com profile.

She has characterised the accusations as stemming from a personal dispute with a former partner and rejected suggestions that her conduct poses any professional or security risk. The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.