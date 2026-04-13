Hollywood insiders cast doubt on Blake Lively's career amidst her legal battle with Justin Baldoni over claims of sexual harassment.

Blake Lively's prospects in Hollywood are 'ruined' by her ongoing lawsuit with Baldoni, says a Disney Studios executive. 'The truth is she was never that popular,' the unnamed executive, who once worked with Lively, told the Daily Mail. 'She had a reputation for being difficult, one of those toxic people who always thinks she knows best,' they added.

A source close to the outlet also alleged that Lively's bankability as an actor has tanked. 'The general view now is that she's made her bed and she can lie in it. I don't think people in Hollywood are shedding tears over her,' the source stated.

Blake Lively's Bankable Career Takes a Turn

In recent years, Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds gained a reputation as one of Hollywood's power couples. They're worth an estimated £447 million ($600 million) as a pair, largely due to Reynolds' Deadpool films and highly lucrative brand deals.

Lively's troubles stem from behind-the-scenes controversy during the filming of 2024's It Ends with Us. Rumours percolated about tensions between Lively and co-star Baldoni over the script, key scenes, and filming approaches.

At press junkets, media outlets noted how Lively and Baldoni seemed to be promoting the film from different camps. Baldoni also described It Ends with Us as a dark story of domestic abuse, while Lively said the movie is an uplifting drama focused on themes of resilience and survival.

Their apparent spat didn't affect the movie's box office performance. At the end of its theatrical run, It Ends with Us grossed about £260,780 million ($350 million) globally against its £18,600 ($25 million) budget.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Square Off with Lawsuits

The rumours gained more traction in December 2024, when Lively hit Baldoni with a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit. 'I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted,' she said in a statement.

Baldoni filed a £298 million ($400 million) counterclaim, alleging Lively has mounted a campaign against him to bolster her case. That claim, along with Baldoni's £186 million ($250 million) libel lawsuit against The New York Times, was tossed out by a judge in June 2025.

Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Claims Dismissed

Read more Justin Baldoni Seeks To Block Blake Lively's Witnesses to Testify in Upcoming Court Battle Justin Baldoni Seeks To Block Blake Lively's Witnesses to Testify in Upcoming Court Battle

Now, a judge has dismissed Lively's sexual harassment allegations against Baldoni, leaving only three claims in the lawsuit: retaliation, aiding and abetting in retaliation, and breach of contract.

'We're very pleased the Court dismissed all sexual harassment claims and every claim brought against the individual defendants,' Baldoni's legal team told Page Six in a statement.

Lively's team said the sexual harassment claims won't go to court because Lively was not an employee in the film's production, but an independent contractor. 'Not because the defendants did nothing wrong,' they said. '[Lively] looks forward to testifying at trial and continuing to shine a light on this vicious form of online retaliation so that it becomes easier to detect and fight.'

Lively and Baldoni's camps still have time to hash out a settlement until 18 May, when the case is tried in court.