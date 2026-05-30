A US federal judge has temporarily blocked plans to close the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for two years and ordered Donald Trump's name to be removed from the Washington venue, in a ruling that also rejected efforts to rename the institution without congressional approval.

US court rejects Trump's narcissism.

American judge orders removal of Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

🔹 An American judge has ordered the removal of Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and ruled that this… pic.twitter.com/l0t7NdRzyA — tim anderson (@timand2037) May 29, 2026

US District Judge Christopher Cooper said in a 94-page opinion that the Kennedy Center was established by Congress and that only Congress has the authority to change its official name. He ordered Trump's name removed from the building façade, signage and official materials within 14 days.

Federal judge rules Trump must remove his name from Kennedy Center. pic.twitter.com/TwB2agRy5l — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 29, 2026

The ruling also pauses plans to shut the venue for major renovations beginning on 4 July 2026, a date linked to the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations. The judge said refurbishment work may still be necessary, but ruled the governing board could not proceed with a full closure under its current authority.

Judge Draws Legal Limits

The dispute stems from changes made after Trump replaced several trustees in February 2025, appointed himself to the board and was later named chairman of the institution.

In December, the board voted to rename the Kennedy Center and installed new signage bearing Trump's name shortly afterwards. The move marked a significant escalation in tensions over how far the board could go in reshaping the identity of the national arts venue.

The court said these developments raised serious legal questions over the board's authority, particularly in relation to decisions involving the institution's statutory name and governance framework established by Congress. Judge Cooper wrote that while the board has discretion over operations and management, it does not have unilateral power to override congressional designation of the institution's name.

Trump takes another legal loss.



US judge orders Trump’s name removed from Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.



The judge ruled that an act of Congress is required for the renaming of the iconic Washington venue. pic.twitter.com/DAtM5gcOBV — Misinformation Fact Checker. (@MisinfoFact) May 30, 2026

Legal Challenge

The case was brought by Democratic congresswoman Joyce Beatty and several former trustees, who argued they had been unlawfully excluded from board decisions following the restructuring. They said the changes implemented under the new leadership effectively sidelined established governance procedures and prevented proper oversight of major institutional decisions.

Rep. @JoyceBeatty as the plaintiff who challenged the #KennedyCenter board’s decision regarding naming changes connected to #DonaldTrump.



Judge Christopher Cooper, ruled in the case. The judge ordered #Trump’s name removed from the Kennedy Center and found that the board lacked… pic.twitter.com/5622jU057j — BMB Empower Network (@Bmbempower) May 30, 2026

The plaintiffs later expanded the case to challenge the planned two-year closure for renovations, arguing it exceeded the board's legal authority and was not properly approved. Beatty said the ruling confirmed that the Kennedy Center remains a public institution governed by law and subject to congressional oversight rather than unilateral control.

My statement on today’s Kennedy Center court case victory against the Trump administration: pic.twitter.com/S6JPY10FUT — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) May 29, 2026

'The Kennedy Center is an institution that belongs to the American people, not to Donald Trump,' she said, describing the case as a defence of legal accountability in public cultural institutions.

Trump Responds

Trump said he would consider working with Congress on the future of the venue, suggesting he could revisit his involvement under a revised arrangement.

PETER DOOCY says a judge’s ruling today that Trump’s name has to come off the Trump Kennedy Center is “too much for the President.”



“In a post, President Trump concludes: ‘I have instructed the Department of Commerce to make all necessary arrangements with Congress to allow a… pic.twitter.com/xOqToBeKbs — Scott Adams (@scottadamsshow) May 30, 2026

In a post on Truth Social, he said he would only remain involved if he could implement what he described as full 'physical, financial and artistic' reform of the institution. He also described the Kennedy Center as a 'hopeless journey into "NEVER NEVER LAND"' without his proposed changes, repeating earlier criticisms of its management and direction.

TRUMP: Says Judge Cooper blocks Kennedy Center July closure, orders “TRUMP” removed, and he will transfer the center to Congress pic.twitter.com/Ip7nBSEc3k — Trump Truths (@trumptruthsbot) May 29, 2026

A spokesperson for the Kennedy Center said the organisation plans to appeal the ruling on the name change and will also review the court's decision regarding the proposed closure of the venue.

Roma Daravi said the board remained confident the ruling would ultimately be overturned on appeal and maintained that the building requires significant renovation work to ensure its long-term upkeep. She added that $257 million in funding, secured with congressional approval, had already been allocated for the project and could be used once legal questions are resolved.

Name Restored

Under the ruling, the venue must revert to its original title: the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Read more Trump Legacy Denied: Judge Mandates Name Removed From Kennedy Center to Honour JFK Alone Trump Legacy Denied: Judge Mandates Name Removed From Kennedy Center to Honour JFK Alone

Judge Cooper said the governing statute makes clear the institution is named for President Kennedy and cannot be formally renamed without explicit congressional action, regardless of board approval.

The decision leaves Trump unable to retain his name on the building and halts the planned closure pending further proceedings in the case.

Further hearings are expected as the legal dispute continues, with both the naming issue and the proposed renovation closure still subject to potential appeal.