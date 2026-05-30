Kanye West's headline appearances at the Pulse of Gaia festival in northern Italy have been banned by local authorities in Reggio Emilia, who on 25 May cancelled two July stadium shows, citing public order and safety concerns following protests from Jewish groups and consumer advocates.

#KanyeWest is set to hold a massive concert on Saturday at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, which will kick off his summer tour following cancellations in the U.K., France, Switzerland and Poland due to the rapper’s antisemitic remarks.https://t.co/DK2V0hNHve pic.twitter.com/NCvcQKCsiA — Variety (@Variety) May 29, 2026

Kanye Ban Follows Italian and Jewish Community Protests

On Saturday, prefect Salvatore Angieri formally pulled the plug on both concerts at the 103,000‑capacity venue, effectively shutting down the festival's marquee hip‑hop nights. His office framed the decision as a matter of public order, noting that the back‑to‑back shows would draw tens of thousands of people to the same site within twenty‑four hours, with a 'very real' risk of counter‑demonstrations and confrontation if West went ahead.

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The move capped months of turmoil around the event itself. The festival originally launched in February under the name Hellwatt, billed as an ambitious new addition to Italy's live music scene. Its artistic director, Victor Yari Milani, was a newcomer to events of this scale and largely unknown in the industry, which quickly raised eyebrows.

By early May, the company running the RCF Arena had ousted Milani. He was accused of chaotic management, muddled information over ticket sales and a steep escalation in projected costs for staging the festival. Industry scepticism hardened into open criticism, and the rebranded Pulse of Gaia was left trying to convince fans and authorities that it could still deliver.

Even now, organisers insist the wider festival will proceed. Acts such as Offset, Ice Spice, Ty Dolla, Wiz Khalifa, The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, Afrojack, Swedish House Mafia and Tyla remain on the bill. Tyla, notably, is currently the sole artist confirmed on the date originally earmarked for Scott, highlighting how sharply the line‑up has thinned at the top.

Europe's Growing Pushback Against Kanye Tour

The Italian cancellations slot into a broader pattern that has followed West across Europe. His latest tour was sold as a comeback run on the continent, but a string of shows has already been abandoned after officials and campaigners revisited his most inflammatory remarks.

Dates previously floated in France and Poland have been scrapped, with local media and advocacy groups again pointing to his comments glorifying Hitler. In France, interior minister Laurent Nuñez publicly signalled his determination to bar a West concert planned for 11 June in Marseille, making clear that his ministry did not view the event as just another night of entertainment.

Italian politics soon caught up. Carlo Calenda, leader of the centrist Azione party, tabled a parliamentary question urging the interior and foreign ministers to deny West a visa outright because of his antisemitic statements. The Reggio Emilia decision does not resolve that question, but it underlines how politically charged the issue has become.

The United Kingdom has gone further still. On 7 April, the British government announced an entry ban on West, effectively blocking a series of mid‑July performances. The wording of the ban has not been detailed in the Italian coverage, but the outcome was clear enough: the rapper would not be allowed into the country to perform.

Festival organisers in Britain tried to stand by their booking. Their public defence of West's appearance, amid a hardening government stance and vocal criticism from campaigners, intensified the row over whether his music and his speech could be separated.

West himself pushed back in public statements, challenging UK authorities' decisions and attempting to reassert his own narrative. Those responses have not been fully documented here; where they are reported without direct citation, they should be treated as unverified.

Kanye West and Travis Scott RCF Arena Shows in Italy Reportedly Canceled 🇮🇹❌https://t.co/1SEjuXBYoq — InMusic (@_inmusic_) May 29, 2026

Amid the cancelled dates, West's tour has not collapsed entirely. On Friday he appeared at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium for what local media billed as a much‑anticipated concert, his first European stadium performance in eleven years and his only show in Turkey. The current schedule still lists upcoming appearances in Georgia, Spain, the Netherlands and Albania.

Nothing about those future dates is guaranteed. In the current climate, with governments, Jewish communities and promoters all weighing the reputational and security risks, each stop on West's tour feels less like a routine booking and more like a rolling political calculation. Until authorities in each country issue final permits, fans and critics alike will be reading every announcement with a pinch of salt.