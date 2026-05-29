US District Court Judge Christopher Cooper issued a ruling on 29 May ordering the removal of Donald Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, declaring the recent changes unlawful. The ruling directs officials to reverse the modifications immediately and ends a push by the institution's board of trustees to alter the building's identity.

The legal challenge was originally initiated by US Representative Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat who serves as an ex officio member of the governing board. She challenged the name change, arguing the board had exceeded its authority. Her lawsuit argued that the trustees lacked legal authority to rename a federally mandated building, and the court ruled that the board's decision violated the arts complex's founding legislation.

Beatty's Legal Challenge

Beatty argued that keeping the site's original name was not merely a 'political preference' but a matter of legal compliance. The court agreed, finding that the board's decision violated the founding principles of the arts complex.

In his ruling, Judge Cooper emphasised that the laws creating the national cultural facility are explicit about what it can be called. He noted that the governing statutes state the cultural hub must be named for, and is meant to honour, 'President Kennedy alone.'

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Removing the New Signage

Judge Cooper ordered the removal of new signs from the exterior of the Washington complex immediately. His ruling also requires the removal of the unauthorised branding from all official paperwork, letterheads, and promotional materials.

Contractors must remove the lettering recently installed on the building's white marble walls. The work must begin promptly to comply with the court's timeline.

The Scope of the Ruling

The ruling found that the federal law establishing the site leaves no administrative flexibility for renaming the institution. It reinforces the building's status as a living memorial dedicated entirely to the 'assassinated thirty-fifth president.'

The ruling does not interfere with the standard day-to-day operations or the broader artistic programming of the venue. Judge Cooper clarified that his intervention was strictly limited to enforcing the foundational statutes that govern the institution.

'The Court does not purport to dictate how the Center should be run, nor does it prescribe any particular plan for the institution—construction, closure, or otherwise—moving forward,' the official legal opinion reads. 'It simply holds the Kennedy Center Board to certain minimum requirements imposed by law.'

A federal judge just ordered Trump to remove his name from the Kennedy Center building:



"The Center is to be named for President Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say-so. Congress gave the Kennedy Center its… pic.twitter.com/RBhQNr3oV3 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 29, 2026

Protecting the Historical Integrity Through Federal Legislation

The ongoing dispute highlights intense political focus regarding presidential legacies. Supporters of the memorial argued that attaching a new name severely dilutes the historical tribute intended by Congress.

The Kennedy Center board has not publicly responded to the ruling. Judge Cooper's order takes immediate effect; no timeline for compliance has been publicly confirmed by the institution.