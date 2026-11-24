A federal judge in Washington, DC, gave US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until 9 December to explain the delays in processing records from Guantánamo Bay.

In an opinion issued on Sunday, 22 November 2026, US District Judge Randolph D. Moss found that ICE had failed to comply with four court orders and set a separate deadline of 31 December to process outstanding documents. The dispute concerns the Trump administration's use of the US naval base in Cuba to detain individuals involved in civil immigration proceedings.

The case stems from a lawsuit filed by the government transparency organisation American Oversight in June 2025. More than 19 months after its initial records requests, the organisation is still awaiting the outstanding documents.

Judge Questions ICE Over Guantánamo Bay Records Delays

According to the judicial opinion dated 22 November, ICE referred 64 pages of records to four federal agencies on 18 September 2025.

Moss noted that the US Coast Guard had more than 14 months to process just five pages. The US Army and the Department of Homeland Security had similar periods to process seven and 38 pages, respectively.

The judge had issued four separate orders requiring ICE to provide information necessary to determine whether those referrals amounted to unlawful withholding. 'Each time, ICE has failed to comply,' Moss wrote.

ICE subsequently reported that it had referred another 49 pages to outside agencies in September 2026. Moss questioned why the agency had taken more than 17 months to identify and refer those additional records.

In a declaration discussed in the opinion, ICE maintained that it could not control the processing schedules of other federal agencies. Although Moss acknowledged ICE's efforts to obtain updates, he found ICE's explanation insufficient.

The judge also identified inconsistencies in ICE's reporting regarding 14 pages previously referred to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP returned those documents to ICE in January 2026, recommending further consultation. However, subsequent ICE status reports continued to list CBP as holding the records.

Moss ordered ICE to justify both batches of referrals by 9 December and to complete processing of the 14 pages previously referred to CBP by 31 December.

ICE Court Orders Intensify Scrutiny of Guantánamo Bay Detention

American Oversight's original complaint, filed on 12 June 2025, named ICE, the US Department of Defense, and US Southern Command as defendants.

The organisation submitted four Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on 8 April 2025, seeking internal communications, detention policies, contracts, and expenditure records.

The requests were based on a presidential memorandum issued on 29 January 2025, which directed federal officials to expand migrant detention capacity at Guantánamo Bay.

American Oversight's complaint alleged that many detainees had no criminal records and were accused only of civil immigration violations.

It also alleged that some migrants were detained in Camp 6, where suspected al-Qaeda members had previously been imprisoned. These allegations describe circumstances reported in June 2025 rather than independently verified findings on current detention conditions.

Chioma Chukwu, executive director of American Oversight, argued that the public deserved answers regarding detainees' treatment and their access to lawyers and medical care.

'Guantánamo has long been a place where secrecy shields abuse,' Chukwu told Law&Crime.

Under US freedom of information law, federal agencies generally have 20 working days to respond to records requests, subject to permitted extensions.

The latest court order does not constitute a contempt ruling or a final determination that ICE unlawfully withheld documents. Nor does it address the legality of the underlying immigration detention operation.

ICE must now explain whether its referral procedures justified the prolonged delays. Moss will consider that explanation before deciding whether the referrals constituted improper withholding.