White House border czar Tom Homan has said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aims to exceed 483,200 deportations in fiscal 2027.

He outlined the goal during a Fox News interview with Will Cain on Monday, 16 November 2026 and insisted that the Democratic gains in Congress would not change the Trump administration's immigration policy.

Democrats won control of both chambers in the 3 November midterm elections. The new Congress takes office in January 2027.

Homan dismissed the likely effect on enforcement, declaring, 'Elections don't change laws'.

Tom Homan Sets a New ICE Deportation Goal

Cain asked whether ICE arrests and deportations would increase. Homan replied, 'Oh, that's our goal, absolutely', adding that the administration planned to surpass its previous record.

'First year under President Trump, we have the most recorded I.C.E. arrests and deportations, a record. We broke FY 2025 record, and we plan to go further in 2027,' Homan said.

He added that ICE still had 'a couple of thousand agents to hire'. He gave no recruitment timetable or estimate of how many additional deportations the hires could support. His remarks described an ambition, not a guaranteed outcome.

The 483,200 figure refers to fiscal 2026, which ended on 30 September. The Department of Homeland Security announced the total on 12 November, describing it as ICE's highest annual figure. It was 9% above the previous record of 442,640 in fiscal 2025.

Homan blamed litigation for restricting ICE operations. He said the agency faced more than 100 nationwide injunctions and complained, 'We're being litigated to death'. He did not identify the orders or explain their scope, so the number remains his claim.

He described Congress as 'a little more blue' and Texas as 'a little more blue', while calling the White House 'solid red'. He offered no indication that the election result would change the administration's approach.

Tom Homan's Deportation Push Faces Court and Detention Scrutiny

Homan referred to nearly 100,000 habeas corpus cases and said they had been 'filed by judges to release illegal aliens'. That description is inaccurate. Detainees file habeas petitions to challenge detention, while judges decide the cases. A filing does not mean a court has ordered someone's release.

ProPublica's tracker recorded 97,050 immigration-related habeas cases filed since January 2025, with data updated on 17 November 2026. It counts detention challenges, not automatic release orders. Texas and California had the highest numbers, while Minnesota recorded a recent increase.

ProPublica also found that federal judges in parts of Mississippi and Louisiana took three months or more to resolve cases. The figures show the scale of litigation, but do not mean every challenge succeeds.

Detention conditions have also faced scrutiny. A 29 October analysis by the Migration Policy Institute said 37 people died in ICE custody during fiscal 2026. It described this as the highest annual total in the agency's history.

Citing Detention Watch Network data, the institute discussed concerns about medical care, overcrowding, food and sanitation. It did not establish that those conditions caused every recorded death.

A Reddit discussion about the deportation figures featured differing views about their economic effects. Some commenters questioned whether enforcement had improved wages or working conditions. Others described perceived gains or little change in their communities. These were individual opinions, not representative evidence.

Homan gave no monthly target or estimate of how far ICE hopes to exceed the 2026 total. Whether the agency reaches another record remains uncertain.