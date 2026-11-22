A woman was filmed clinging to an immigration officer's leg and crying, 'They're taking my dad,' during an ICE arrest at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday, 21 November 2026. The confrontation delayed an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles and prompted criticism from Washington officials.

The incident followed a targeted operation against Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national whom US Immigration and Customs Enforcement accused of overstaying his visa. The agency said officers also arrested Sofia Hernandez Mejia during the confrontation.

Videos shared online show masked officers restraining people on a jet bridge as passengers look on. In one widely circulated clip, a woman drops towards the floor, grasps an officer's leg and pleads about her father. She also refers to a work permit, although its validity has not been established.

🛑 ICE Detains Father and Daughter on a Jet Bridge at Seattle-Tacoma Airport 🛑



"They're taking my dad, Ricardo Laronga! We don't have papers, we have a work permit!"



Well, that's that.



A work permit is NOT legal status. An Employment Authorization Document is permission to… pic.twitter.com/jm1enANsSh — Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 21, 2026

ICE Arrest at Seattle Airport Delays Alaska Airlines Flight

The operation took place at about 8.05am local time as passengers boarded Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, according to ICE and airport officials. The Port of Seattle confirmed the flight was bound for Los Angeles.

ICE said Mendoza was the intended target and alleged that other travellers obstructed officers during his arrest. The agency also accused Hernandez Mejia of throwing hot coffee at officers and said she had overstayed her visa.

These remain allegations by federal immigration authorities. The footage does not independently establish whether coffee was thrown. ICE said Hernandez Mejia would face a federal charge of assaulting an officer, although the sources reviewed do not independently confirm that a charge was formally filed.

The woman's reference to a work permit also leaves an important question unanswered. No document verifying her claim has been made available in the statements reviewed, and a work permit alone would not establish the immigration status of everyone involved.

Alaska Airlines said the officers had given no advance notice of their operation. The carrier called the incident distressing for passengers and employees and said it was working with airport officials to review what happened.

The delay affected travellers preparing to depart, not just those detained. Passengers found themselves watching an immigration enforcement action unfold in a restricted boarding area ordinarily used for getting people onto aircraft.

Seattle Airport ICE Arrest Draws Response From Governor

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson condemned the operation after footage circulated. At a news conference, he said, 'The video is horrific and it is chilling.' He also described ICE's tactics as 'deeply un-American' and called for the agency to be abolished.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson condemned ICE after federal agents arrested two individuals at a Seattle airport and called for the agency's abolition.



Follow: https://t.co/aZSJl7lqZD pic.twitter.com/WLJJLt4WeY — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 22, 2026

The Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, said it was 'outraged' by the incident involving two passengers. It said the events were distressing for the affected family and other travellers, and pledged to seek further information from federal officials.

The Port's published guidance states that federal officers generally have broad access to airport property. It also says the Port cannot interfere with federal law enforcement operations, although certain restricted areas have separate entry requirements.

That framework does not settle whether appropriate procedures were followed on the jet bridge. Alaska Airlines' lack of advance notice remains a central concern, while ICE maintains that officers were conducting targeted enforcement.

The information released so far does not establish what happened to the detainees after their arrests or whether Hernandez Mejia subsequently faced criminal proceedings.