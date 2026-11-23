New Jersey and Roxbury Township have accused US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of violating a federal court order by awarding a $31.8 million (€29.1 million and £24.3 million) contract for a proposed immigration detention facility at 1879 Route 46.

Filed on Thursday, 19 November 2026, the allegation challenges a 5 November agreement awarded to the Tennessee-based contractor SK2 LLC, which could ultimately reach $998.3 million over five years if all options are exercised.

Overruling federal objections to the Thanksgiving holiday, US District Judge Jamel K. Semper approved an expedited briefing schedule requiring plaintiffs to file their enforcement motion by Monday, 23 November, ahead of December deadlines.

What the Roxbury ICE Warehouse Contract Actually Funds

ICE awarded the contract to SK2 LLC on 5 November for its warehouse at 1879 Route 46. The agreement covers planning for detention capacity, maintenance, and environmental review, with more extensive work potentially to follow.

In a sworn declaration filed on 17 November, ICE contracting officer Sarah A. West said the initial commitment covered four months of maintenance, repairs and design. Of that funding, $650,000 (€594,000 and £497,000) is allocated to environmental compliance.

The contract could ultimately reach $998.3 million (€912.3 million and £763.6 million) over five years if all options were exercised. West said those additional services, including full retrofitting and detention operations, were optional and had not been funded.

That distinction matters because the state is challenging the implications of signing the agreement rather than demonstrating that all possible renovation work has been ordered. New Jersey argues that the initial commitment effectively advances the detention project before its environmental impact has been considered.

In its 19 November submission, state lawyers described the arrangement as being in 'direct contravention' of the May order. They warned that the proposed facility could affect local infrastructure, public health and the environment. The court has not established those potential effects.

The May agreement permits specified security and maintenance work but restricts activities intended to convert the warehouse. It also preserves an opportunity for New Jersey and Roxbury to contest the environmental assessment before the conversion proceeds.

ICE Disputes Allegations as Judge Sets Court Deadlines

On 20 November, Justice Department lawyer Krystal-Rose Perez responded that the contract currently permits environmental compliance, maintenance and design. She said it expressly bars renovations to the house used to detain detainees until the environmental process is complete.

West's declaration separately notes that the government may authorise limited reconfiguration of administrative and office areas while that review continues. The state's objections raise questions about where permissible work ends and prohibited conversion begins.

Federal lawyers argued that New Jersey had identified no contractual provision authorising a breach. They also objected to shortening their response period during Thanksgiving, saying the planned enforcement motion lacked urgency.

Semper nevertheless signed a timetable requiring the state and the township to file their motion by Monday, 23 November. The federal response is due on 2 December, with a reply on 7 December, unless the court revises those dates.

The wider lawsuit, filed in March, challenges the proposal under federal environmental and intergovernmental consultation laws. The disputed warehouse remains under scrutiny regarding how ICE intends to use it.

Whether entering into the contract itself breaches the May restrictions remains for the court to decide. Its expedited schedule governs the arguments, not the outcome.