Savannah James has sought temporary restraining orders against two men over alleged incidents at her family's Los Angeles properties in October and November, including an entry into a home, according to reported court filings.

The separate requests name William Rahman, 55, and Jaliere McWhite, 22. Savannah is seeking protection for herself, her husband LeBron James and their three children after what she describes as repeated, uninvited approaches to the family's properties.

According to the account of the filings, no ruling had been issued and hearings were scheduled for Dec. 11. The requests describe police involvement in both cases. The available account includes no response from either man to the applications.

Savannah James Details Alleged Entry Into Family Home

The account quotes Savannah as writing, 'The James family faces imminent danger,' in seeking protection. She also described the effect the alleged incidents had had on relatives.

'Family members are now afraid to be in their own home.'

Her request concerning McWhite describes an encounter on Oct. 23, when he allegedly appeared in the front driveway of a family residence. According to Savannah, he claimed to be related to the family, behaved like a child and provided his age as 14.

Savannah described a 'delusional attachment to the family.' That wording reflects her characterisation of his behaviour in the request.

A further incident allegedly occurred on Nov. 6. Savannah stated that McWhite climbed onto a neighbouring property and entered a family home through a front door that relatives had left unlocked as they headed out.

'Security footage confirms that he was inside the home,' she wrote, according to the account.

Savannah James Seeks Protection Ahead of Possible Release

Savannah reported that 12 Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to order McWhite out. She cited their response in explaining her concerns about the incident.

'The seriousness of that response reflects how dangerous the situation was,' she stated.

McWhite was arrested over the alleged Nov. 6 entry and was in custody at the time of reporting, according to the account. Savannah sought an order that would provide protection for the family if he were released.

Her request therefore concerned the possibility of further contact after his detention, as well as the encounters she had already described.

'His history shows he will likely try to contact or approach the family again,' her filing states.

Days after McWhite's arrest, LeBron stated that the family was 'looking into everything' and was safe, according to the account.

Savannah James Traces Rahman Contact to December 2025

The separate request concerning Rahman describes contact beginning in December 2025. Savannah alleges that he began sending mail and packages to her home, which were rejected and returned.

Her lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter on Feb. 23. By October, she reports, security staff had spotted Rahman loitering near the property with luggage.

On Nov. 14, Rahman allegedly arrived by Uber carrying several bags and entered the driveway. According to Savannah, officers informed him that he was trespassing and could be arrested if he returned.

He allegedly responded that the property was his home and that he would take legal action to have security removed.

The request cites 'a fixed, delusional belief that he lives at' the residence. Savannah seeks an order requiring Rahman to remain 200 yards away from her, LeBron and their children.