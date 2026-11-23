US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is paying for thousands of detention beds that remain empty, with five recently acquired facilities accounting for an estimated $13.03 million (£9.90 million) in monthly payments for unused capacity. The figures highlight the cost of expanding detention capacity before demand is clear.

ICE had guaranteed payments for 46,688 beds across 64 facilities as of April 2026. Between October 2025 and April 2026, more than a third had average daily populations below their fixed-bed commitments. The shortfall amounted to an average of 9,733 empty beds a day that ICE was still required to pay for, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The national detention population was nevertheless rising. It increased from 39,314 on 20 January 2025 to 67,180 on 30 July 2026, highlighting the challenge of matching a rapidly expanding system with demand at individual facilities.

Diamondback and California City Account for Most of the Cost

The five facilities examined separately by GAO had a combined estimated monthly cost of $13.03 million (£9.90 million) for unused beds. California City Correctional Facility in California had 2,560 guaranteed beds, but an average daily population of 1,353. Its 1,207 unused beds represented an estimated $5.02 million (£3.82 million) in monthly payments.

Diamondback Correctional Center in Arizona had the highest estimated monthly cost. ICE guaranteed 1,200 beds, while the average population was 364, leaving 836 unused beds and an estimated $5.84 million (£4.44 million) monthly payment.

At North Lake Correctional Facility in Michigan, 422 of 1,800 guaranteed beds were unused on an average day, costing an estimated $1.63 million (£1.24 million) a month. Folkston D. Ray Processing Center in Georgia had 149 empty beds against a 1,308-bed commitment, representing about $540,000 (£410,000) monthly. Delaney Hall in New Jersey was the exception: its average population of 860 exceeded its 700-bed commitment.

Detention Expansion Has Complicated Budget Oversight

ICE received $45 billion (£34.2 billion) for detention through fiscal year 2029 under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, enacted in July 2025. It acquired 11 warehouses for about $1.07 billion (£813 million), then scaled back the initiative and planned to sell seven.

ICE also bought four existing detention facilities for about $2.2 billion (£1.67 billion) in July and August 2026. GAO found that its spending plan had not been updated to reflect major changes to acquisition plans, leaving an inflated estimate of future obligations and obscuring longer-term budget needs.

The agency obligated about $2.8 billion (£2.13 billion) for detention facilities in fiscal year 2025, 41 per cent more than the previous year. A further $2.9 billion (£2.2 billion) was obligated in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2026.

Guaranteed Payments Can Secure Beds but Reduce Flexibility

ICE officials said guaranteed payments help secure detention space when demand rises and options are limited. Some contracts require daily payments for each guaranteed bed, while others involve flat monthly fees or a combination. These arrangements can leave the government paying for capacity it does not use, even when occupancy falls below the contracted level.

GAO recommended that ICE update its detention spending plans and, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), develop life-cycle cost estimates and assess alternatives before significant future detention investments. DHS agreed with both recommendations.

The findings expose a difficult balance between readiness and value for money. Guaranteed capacity may help ICE respond to sudden increases in demand, but without realistic forecasts and stronger cost assessments, taxpayers risk funding facilities that are not fully used.